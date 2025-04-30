On Her Mark: Katie Lohaus talks WER, unconventional path to rugby, worth off the pitch

It wasn't until Katie Lohaus' senior year of college that she found rugby, but it was love at first hit and she hasn't looked back.

After playing competitive sports through high school, Katie went to college and joined a sorority where she dabbled in rec leagues and the Greek games. When she gave rugby a shot her senior year, she was excited about how far she could run with it (figuratively and literally), so she went for it.

Katie has played professionally for years, first as part of Premier Rugby Sevens and now the inaugural season of Women's Elite Rugby with the Boston Banshees.

Katie joins NBC10's Hannah Donnelly to discuss her unconventional rugby journey, helping to grow the game and playing within the growth, game day routines, the healthy mindset that allows her to show up with joy every day, and more

In this episode:

Inaugural Women's Elite Rugby season & playing for the Boston Banshees

Working to grow the sport and living in the growth

World travel

How she found rugby and what lit the fire to continue after college

7's vs. 15's -- strategy, rules, training

Pre and post game rituals/routines (she says she didn't always think she was superstitious....We'll let you decide!)

Finding identity and worth off the pitch & how that helps her show up better as an athlete

🔊 On Her Mark Podcast: Pro Rugby Player Katie Lohaus Talks WER, Unconventional Path to Rugby & Worth Off the Pitch | Listen and Subscribe