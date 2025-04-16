On Her Mark: Jocelyn Rivas on breaking records, Boston Marathon and more

At 24 years old, Jocelyn Rivas become the youngest woman and Latina to finish 100 marathons! Jocelyn set the goal to show the world what a "Dreamer" looks like and show women and girls everywhere that they can do hard things.

After crossing the Los Angeles Marathon finish line in 2021, Jocelyn kept going and continues to set BIG goals in running and is still rooted in her strong "why."

Jocelyn joins NBC10's Hannah Donnelly to discuss why she started running at 16 years old, how she has grown throughout the process, lessons learned, future goals and more!

In this episode:

Why she started running in high school & obstacles she had to overcome to get out there safely

Her "why"

How her physical and mental training has changed over the years with different goals

The power of community and how it drives her and lifts her up

Future goals -- longer distances and challenges!

Realization that she is living the life she always wanted -- how she got there and more!

