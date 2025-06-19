On Her Mark: Sports broadcaster Jenn Hildreth on new book, celebrating moms' strengths and more

Chances are you've heard Jenn Hildreth's voice coming from your TV a time or two before.

The award-winning sports broadcaster has quite the resume, from calling FIFA World Cup matches since 2015, Olympic soccer matches, and MLS and NWSL games to play-by-play for a variety of collegiate sports. She's done it all while raising two daughters with her husband.

When she realized just how incredible working moms are for the way they do it "all," she wanted to talk about it....so she did! Together with her co-author Aimee Leone, they wrote "Tough as a Mother: Women in Sports, Working Moms, and the Shared Traits that Empower Us All."

With our All Access Daily newsletter, stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Boston sports teams! SIGN UP HERE SIGN UP HERE

Jenn joins NBC10's Hannah Donnelly to discuss why this book was so important to both women, the decision to share the pages with the voices of so many trailblazers, the 9 Tough Mother Tenets, what it means to "have it all," and more!

In this episode:

What inspired Jenn to start writing this book during the early years of motherhood and how a redirection brought it to where it is today

The decision to share the pages with the voices of women like U.S. soccer star Alex Morgan, famed broadcaster Hannah Storm, and Olympic swimmer Dara Torres (listen to Dara's episode here).

9 Tough Mother Tenets -- namely moxie

How the "right" choices are always "easy"

The big debate: can women have it all?

Having it all vs. Enjoying it all

Biggest lesson from her own mom

🔊 On Her Mark Podcast: "Tough As A Mother": Sports Broadcaster Jenn Hildreth on New Book, Celebrating Moms' Strengths & Redirection | Listen and Subscribe