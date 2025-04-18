On Her Mark: Jackie Gaughan crunches numbers by day, crushes miles by morning and night

Jackie Gaughan lives in Boston, runs in Boston, and works a full-time finance job in Boston. The new Saucony pro likes her full life, crediting it for her success in the corporate world and in the sport.

Jackie is excited to run her first Boston Marathon, especially as a New Hampshire native.

Jackie joins NBC10's Hannah Donnelly to discuss what it's like to work more hours than a normal corporate girl and run more miles than the average runner, how a second place finish at CIM has boosted her fueling confidence, anticipation for Boston and more!

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Boston sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

In this episode:

Excitement for her first Boston Marathon

How she went from collegiate running to working in Boston to running professionally while working full-time in finance

Why filling her plate (and being OK with sacrifices) helps her accomplish big goals

Race day non-negotiables and celebration

How she flipped initial intimidation when looking at the women's elite field to motivation

🔊 On Her Mark Podcast: Saucony Pro Jackie Gaughan Crunches Numbers by Day & Crushes Miles in the Morning and Night | Listen and Subscribe