On Her Mark: Diamond DeShields' dreams keep getting bigger

WNBA veteran Diamond DeShields is bringing her electric play, competitive spirit and leadership to the Connecticut Sun in her seventh season.

Diamond was the third overall draft pick in 2018, earned a WNBA championship with the Chicago Sky in 2021 after a taxing surgery and rehab, and still feels she is just scratching the surface of her potential and her game.

Diamond joins NBC10's Hannah Donnelly to discuss what she hopes to bring to the Sun franchise as they continue to chase their first championship, how obstacles in her life have helped her gain perspective and drive on and off the court, fashion and so much more!

In this episode:

Why the Connecticut Sun franchise is the right fit at this moment in her career

Embracing change and newness for growth & success

How obstacle and roadblocks have helped to shift her perspective on and off the court & renew gratitude

Little Diamond's BIG dreams

The perfectly crafted "welcome to the league" moment

Fashion & self-expression

Inspiration & mission of her 3-D Foundation

Building an underdog mentality at home as a kid to carry her to where she is today

🔊 On Her Mark Podcast: Diamond DeShields' Dreams Keep Getting Bigger: WNBA Vet talks CT Sun, Resilience & Fashion | Listen and Subscribe