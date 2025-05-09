On Her Mark: Peloton's Becs Gentry on the Great World Race, motherhood and more

When Becs Gentry isn't coaching you up on the Peloton app, she's likely chasing her big personal goals or her toddler daughter.

Becs is known for her speed and her spunk, but this is something she has grown into as she's found herself in the sport. After earning her sixth World Majors star in Toyko, her partner planted the idea seed of the Great World Marathon (seven marathons, seven days, seven continents), and this past fall she completed it as a way to fill her own cup in the new chapter of motherhood.

She trained and competed in this challenge while still coaching millions on the Peloton app, showing up for her family and friends, and covering races as a commentator.

Becs joins NBC10's Hannah Donnelly to dive into how she got to where she is, what she's most proud of, and more.

In this episode:

Great World Race -- what made her sign up and how her life changed when she did

Finding new ways to fill her cup in motherhood

Running "Eras" (personal & professional!)

Evolution and impact of the growing running community

BFF Pace -- what is it and how you find it

Lessons about herself she's learned while running and conquering tough goals

Favorite cities/routes to run

Bucket list race

🔊 On Her Mark Podcast: Peloton's Becs Gentry on the Great World Race, Beginners Running, Motherhood & More | Listen and Subscribe | Watch on YouTube