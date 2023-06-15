What is the 2023 NHL Draft order? Here's a full list of picks

"With the first pick in the 2023 NHL Draft, the Chicago Blackhawks select Connor Bedard."

That will very likely be the line that kicks off this month's 2023 NHL Draft. Bedard might be the most gifted prospect since Connor McDavid in 2015, and the Blackhawks won the right to pick the highly coveted 17-year-old center by jumping up two spots in the draft lottery.

Chicago's widely anticipated selection of Bedard will be just the start of a two-day event where all 32 teams will have the chance to replenish their prospect pools with exciting young talent.

As it swiftly approaches, here's what to know about the draft.

Where is the 2023 NHL Draft?

Bridgestone Arena, home of the Predators, in Nashville, Tennessee, is the site of this year's NHL draft. This is Nashville's second time hosting the event, first doing so back in 2003.

When is the 2023 NHL Draft?

The 2023 NHL Draft begins with the first round on Wednesday, June 28. Rounds 2 through 7 will follow on Thursday, June 29.

How many rounds are there in the NHL draft?

There are seven rounds in the NHL draft.

How many picks are there in the NHL draft?

A total of 224 prospects will hear their name called this year.

What is the 2023 NHL Draft order?

Here's the full seven-round draft order, courtesy of NHL.com:

Round 1

1. Chicago

2. Anaheim

3. Columbus

4. San Jose

5. Montreal

6. Arizona

7. Philadelphia

8. Washington

9. Detroit

10. St. Louis

11. Vancouver

12. Arizona (from OTT)

13. Buffalo

14. Pittsburgh

15. Nashville

16. Calgary

17. Detroit (from NYI via VAN)

18. Winnipeg

19. Chicago (from TBL)

20. Seattle

21. Minnesota

22. Philadelphia (from LAK via CBJ)

23. NY Rangers

24. Nashville (from EDM)

25. St. Louis (from TOR)

26. San Jose (from NJD)

27. Colorado

28. Toronto (from BOS via WSH)

29. St. Louis (from DAL via NYR)

30. Carolina

31. Montreal (from FLA)

32. Vegas

Round 2

33. Anaheim

34. Columbus

35. Chicago

36. San Jose

37. Montreal

38. Arizona

39. Buffalo (from PHI)

40. Washington

41. Detroit

42. Detroit (from STL)

43. Detroit (from VAN)

44. Chicago (from OTT)

45. Buffalo

46. Nashville (from PIT)

47. Nashville

48. Calgary

49. NY Islanders

50. Seattle (from WPG via WSH)

51. Chicago (from TBL)

52. Seattle

53. Minnesota

54. Los Angeles

55. Chicago (from NYR)

56. Edmonton

57. Seattle (from TOR)

58. New Jersey

59. Anaheim (from COL)

60. Anaheim (from BOS)

61. Dallas

62. Carolina

63. Florida

64. Minnesota (from VGK via BUF)

Round 3

65. Anaheim

66. Columbus

67. Chicago

68. Nashville (from SJS)

69. Montreal

70. Arizona

71. Carolina (from PHI)

72. Arizona (from WSH)

73. Detroit

74. St. Louis

75. Vancouver

76. St. Louis (from OTT via TOR)

77. Vegas (from BUF)

78. Los Angeles (from PIT)

79. Nashville

80. New Jersey (from CGY via SEA, CBJ)

81. Arizona (from NYI)

82. Winnipeg

83. Nashville (from TBL)

84. Seattle

85. Anaheim (from MIN)

86. Buffalo (from LAK)

87. Philadelphia (from NYR)

88. Arizona (from EDM)

89. Vancouver (from TOR)

90. Pittsburgh (from NJD)

91. NY Rangers (from COL)

92. Boston

93. Chicago (from DAL via ARI)

94. San Jose (from CAR)

95. Philadelphia (from FLA)

96. Vegas

Round 4

97. Anaheim

98. Columbus

99. Chicago

100. San Jose

101. Montreal

102. Arizona

103. Philadelphia

104. Washington

105. Vancouver (from DET)

106. St. Louis

107. Vancouver

108. Ottawa

109. Buffalo

110. Montreal (from PIT)

111. Nashville

112. Calgary

113. NY Islanders

114. Columbus (from WPG via SEA)

115. Nashville (from TBL)

116. Seattle

117. Detroit (from MIN)

118. Los Angeles

119. Vancouver (from NYR)

120. Philadelphia (from EDM)

121. Nashville (from TOR)

122. New Jersey

123. San Jose (from COL via SEA)

124. Boston

125. Dallas

126. Carolina

127. Florida

128. Montreal (from VGK)

Round 5

129. Anaheim

130. San Jose (from CBJ)

131. Chicago

132. San Jose

133. Montreal

134. Arizona

135. Philadelphia

136. Washington

137. Detroit

138. St. Louis

139. Carolina (from VAN)

140. Ottawa

141. Buffalo

142. Pittsburgh

143. Nashville

144. Montreal (from CGY)

145. NY Islanders

146. Winnipeg

147. Nashville (from TBL)

148. Seattle

149. Minnesota

150. Los Angeles

151. Winnipeg (from NYR)

152. NY Rangers (from EDM)

153. Toronto

154. New Jersey

155. Colorado

156. Columbus (from BOS via MIN)

157. Dallas

158. Carolina

159. Florida

160. Arizona (from VGK)

Round 6

161. Anaheim

162. Arizona (from CBJ)

163. Carolina (from CHI)

164. San Jose

165. Montreal

166. Arizona

167. Philadelphia

168. Seattle (from WSH)

169. Detroit

170. St. Louis

171. Vancouver

172. Philadelphia (from OTT)

173. Buffalo

174. Pittsburgh

175. Nashville

176. Calgary

177. NY Islanders

178. NY Rangers (from WPG)

179. Tampa Bay

180. Seattle

181. Minnesota

182. Los Angeles

183. NY Rangers

184. Edmonton

185. Toronto

186. New Jersey

187. Colorado

188. Boston

189. Dallas

190. Carolina

191. Florida

192. Vegas

Round 7

193. Tampa Bay (from ANA)

194. Columbus

195. Chicago

196. San Jose

197. Montreal

198. Florida (from ARI)

199. Philadelphia

200. Washington

201. Detroit

202. St. Louis

203. San Jose (from VAN via ARI)

204. Ottawa

205. Buffalo

206. San Jose (from PIT)

207. Ottawa (from NSH)

208. Calgary

209. NY Islanders

210. Winnipeg

211. Tampa Bay

212. Seattle

213. Minnesota

214. Boston (from LAK)

215. Ottawa (from NYR)

216. Edmonton

217. Pittsburgh (from TOR)

218. New Jersey

219. Colorado

220. Boston

221. Dallas

222. Carolina

223. Pittsburgh (from FLA)

224. Vegas