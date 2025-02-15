An international hockey rivalry is set for renewal Saturday night at the Bell Centre in Montreal when Team USA skates against Team Canada in the 4 Nations Face-off.

The Americans defeated the across-the-border rivals 4-2 in the preliminary round at the 2022 Beijing Olympics before being stunned in the quarterfinals by Slovenia.

Sweden also bounced Canada in the quarterfinals en route to a fourth place finish overall in the tournament. Finland took home the gold medal in a 2-1 win over the ROC.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Boston sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

Prior to Beijing, the North American rivals hadn’t met at an Olympics since Canada defeated the United States in the semifinals of the 2014 Sochi Games.

Now, back on the ice for the second time this week, Team Canada and Team USA are set to meet again.

Both clubs are coming off wins in Montreal, with the Canadians dispatching Sweden in overtime while the Americans took care of Finland 6-1 in a contest that was close until the middle of the second frame.

How to watch Team USA vs. Canada tonight

Puck drops for the 4 Nations Face-off contest between the United States and Canada at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT.

On broadcast TV, the game can be seen on ABC. For those streaming, the contest will be available on ESPN+.

Team USA hockey head coach

Two-time Stanley Cup champion head coach in Mike Sullivan of the Pittsburgh Penguins leads Team USA on the bench for this week-long international tournament.

Team Canada hockey head coach

Two-time Stanley Cup champion Jon Cooper of the Tampa Bay Lightning is coaching Team Canada.

Players to watch in the 4 Nations Face-off

Two-time Hart Trophy winner Sidney Crosby dons the "C" on his sweater for Team Canada.

Crosby shares the ice with three-time Hart Trophy winner Connor McDavid and Cale Maker, a Norris and Conn Smythe Trophy winner. McDavid and Maker are serving as Canada's alternate captains.

On the other bench, three-time Richard Trophy winner Auston Matthews is America's captain. Panthers forward Matthew Tkachuk and Boston Bruins defenseman Charlie McAvoy are Team USA's alternate captains for the 4 Nations Face-off.

Who does Team USA play after Canada?

The Americans play their third game in five days when they take on Sweden at 8 p.m. on President's Day (Monday, Feb. 17).

That game will be played at Boston's TD Garden. Puck drops at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT.

On TV, fans can watch on either truTV or TNT. For the streaming hockey fans, the contest will run live on MAX.

Who does Canada play after tonight's contest vs. Team USA?

Canada gets Finland in its final scheduled game in the 4 Nations Face-off.

The contest is set to begin at 1 p.m. Monday, Feb. 17, and will also take place at TD Garden.

When is the 4 Nations Face-off Championship?

The final game of the tournament takes place at TD Garden Thursday, Feb. 20. The NHL's 2024-25 regular season begins again two days later on Saturday, Feb. 22.