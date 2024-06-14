Just three games into the 2024 Stanley Cup Final, the Edmonton Oilers have no margin for error.

Connor McDavid and Co. fell into a daunting 3-0 series hole against the Florida Panthers with a 4-3 Game 3 loss on Thursday.

After losing the first two games in Sunrise, Florida by a combined score of 7-1, returning to the friendly confines of Rogers Place in Edmonton didn't help the Oilers turn things around. The Oilers fell behind 4-1 in the second period of Game 3 and their third-period comeback attempt came up short.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Boston sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

On the brink of elimination, Edmonton now has to win the next four games in order to capture the franchise's first Cup since 1990. But has a team ever been able to dig itself out of that kind of hole in the Stanley Cup Final? Here's what to know:

Has a team ever come back from down 3-0 in the Stanley Cup Final?

The Oilers actually wouldn't be the first team to overcome a 3-0 series deficit in the Cup Final.

How many teams have come back from down 3-0 in the Stanley Cup Final?

Since moving to a best-of-seven format in 1939, there has been one team that won the Cup Final after once trailing 3-0 in the series.

Who was the last team to come back from down 3-0 in the Stanley Cup Final?

The Toronto Maple Leafs lost the opening three games of the 1942 Cup Final to the Detroit Red Wings. But Toronto staved off elimination with a third-period comeback in Game 4.

The Leafs then won the next three games by a combined score of 15-4 in a historic championship triumph, becoming the first and only team to ever overcome a 3-0 series deficit in the Cup Final.

How many teams have come back from down 3-0 in the Stanley Cup playoffs?

The 1942 Leafs are one of just four teams in NHL postseason history to come back from a 3-0 series deficit. The others are the 1975 New York Islanders, 2010 Philadelphia Flyers and the 2014 Los Angeles Kings.

When is Game 4 of the 2024 Stanley Cup Final?

The Oilers will attempt to start a historic comeback when they host the Panthers for Game 4 on Saturday at 8 p.m. ET.