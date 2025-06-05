Oilers' Leon Draisaitl scores OT winner vs. Panthers in Stanley Cup Final Game 1

Leon Draisaitl scored on the power play in overtime, Stuart Skinner made 29 saves and the Edmonton Oilers erased a multigoal deficit to beat the defending champion Florida Panthers 4-3 in Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final rematch on Wednesday night.

MCDAVID TO DRAISAITL, THE OILERS TAKE GAME ONE IN OVERTIME 🤯🚨 pic.twitter.com/fh0LTyjRPl — B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) June 5, 2025

After Tomas Nosek's penalty for putting the puck over the glass, Draisaitl's goal 19:29 into OT sent the home fans into a frenzy and made sure the Oilers would not start this series like they did a year ago, when they fell behind three games to none.

With our All Access Daily newsletter, stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Boston sports teams! SIGN UP HERE SIGN UP HERE

For a while, it looked like they would at least start out trailing. Draisaitl's goal 66 seconds in was followed later in the first period by Sam Bennett deflecting a shot in past Stuart Skinner after falling into him.

Edmonton's Kris Knoblauch unsuccessfully challenged for goaltender interference, with the NHL's situation room ruling that his own player, Jake Walman, tripped Bennett into Skinner. The resulting penalty paved the way for Florida's Brad Marchand to score the go-ahead goal on the power play.

Bennett scoring his second of the night early in the second period put the Panthers up 3-1. They entered 31-0 over the past three playoffs since coach Paul Maurice took over when leading at the first or second intermission.

With Connor McDavid leading the way, the Oilers rallied. Fourth-liner Viktor Arvidsson brought the crowd back to life early in the second, and fellow Swede Mattias Ekholm — playing just his second game back from an extended injury absence — tied it with 13:27 remaining in regulation off a perfect pass from McDavid.

At the other end, Skinner made a handful of saves that were vital to keeping the Panthers from extending their lead or tying it late in the third. Florida counterpart Sergei Bobrovsky did the same, in between derisive chants of “Sergei! Sergei!” that followed goals he allowed.

Skinner was greeted with friendlier chants of “Stuuuu” after saves, including one in the first minute of overtime on a quality scoring chance. Bobrovsky stone-cold robbed Trent Frederic nine minutes in but eventually cracked.

Up next

Game 2 is Friday night in Edmonton before the series shifts to Sunrise, Florida for Games 3 and 4.

Here are five things to know about NHL wing Matthew Tkachuk.