Everything to know about 2024 NHL All-Star Weekend in Toronto

Hockey’s brightest stars are headed to the Six.

The 2024 NHL All-Star Game is being held in Toronto this weekend and will feature several new twists. From an All-Star Player Draft to a new skills competition format, the NHL is shaking things up for this year’s festivities.

Here is everything to know for the 2024 NHL All-Star Weekend.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Boston sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

When is the 2024 NHL All-Star Weekend?

This year’s events will be held from Thursday, Feb. 1, to Saturday, Feb. 3.

When is the 2024 NHL All-Star Weekend?

All-Star Weekend will be held at Scotiabank Arena, home of the Toronto Maple Leafs. This is the city’s first time hosting the All-Star Game since 2000 and its ninth time overall.

NHL All-Star Thursday begins at 6 p.m. ET and features the NHL All-Star Player Draft.

The 2024 NHL All-Star Skills Competition begins at 7 p.m. ET on Feb. 2 and the 2024 NHL All-Star Game will commence at 3 p.m. ET on Feb. 3.

How to watch 2024 NHL All-Star Game

U.S. viewers can watch the 2024 NHL All-Star Game on ABC and ESPN+. NHL All-Star Thursday and the All-Star Skills Competition will be on ESPN and ESPN+.

2024 NHL All-Star Game format

The NHL All-Star Game is actually three games.

Teams will square off in three-on-three games with 10-minute halves. If the game is tied after 20 minutes, it will go directly to a three-round shootout with extra rounds as necessary to determine a winner.

The winners of the first two games return to the ice for a final contest to determine the NHL All-Star Game winner.

2024 NHL All-Star rosters

This year’s NHL All-Star Game will feature a unique All-Star Player Draft.

The competition is broken down into four teams, each with a captain, assistant captain and celebrity captain. Teams will draft from the remaining pool to assemble 11-player teams (nine skaters and two goalies).

Here are the captains and jersey colors for each team, along with the full list of All-Stars:

Team Matthews

Captain: F Auston Matthews, Toronto Maple Leafs (5th All-Star appearance)

Assistant captain: D Morgan Rielly, Toronto Maple Leafs (1st)

Celebrity captain: Justin Bieber

Jersey color: Blue

Team McDavid

Captain: F Connor McDavid, Edmonton Oilers (7th)

Assistant captain: F Leon Draisaitl, Edmonton Oilers (5th)

Celebrity captain: Will Arnett

Jersey color: White

Team Hughes

Captain: F Jack Hughes, New Jersey Devils (3rd), D Quinn Hughes, Vancouver Canucks (2nd)

Assistant captain: F Elias Pettersson, Vancouver Canucks (4th)

Celebrity captain: Michael Bublé

Jersey color: Red

Team MacKinnon

Captain: F Nathan MacKinnon, Colorado Avalanche (5th)

Assistant captain: D Cale Makar, Colorado Avalanche (3rd)

Celebrity captain: Tate McRae

Jersey color: Yellow

Other NHL All-Stars

F Frank Vatrano, Anaheim Ducks (1st)

F Clayton Keller, Arizona Coyotes (4th)

F David Pastrnak, Boston Bruins (4th)

G Jeremy Swayman, Boston Bruins (1st)

D Rasmus Dahlin, Buffalo Sabres (3rd)

F Elias Lindholm, Calgary Flames (1st)

F Sebastian Aho, Carolina Panthers (3rd)

G Alexandar Georgiev, Colorado Avalanche (1st)

F Boone Jenner, Columbus Blue Jackets (1st)

G Jake Oettinger, Dallas Stars (1st)

F Alex DeBrincat, Detroit Red Wings (2nd)

G Sergei Bobrovsky, Florida Panthers (2nd)

F Sam Reinhart, Florida Panthers (1st)

G Cam Talbot, Los Angeles Kings (2nd)

F Kirill Kaprizov, Minnesota Wild (3rd)

F Nick Suzuki, Montreal Canadiens (3rd)

F Filip Forsberg, Nashville Predators (2nd)

F Jesper Bratt, New Jersey Devils (1st)

F Mathew Barzal, New York Islanders (3rd)

G Igor Shesterkin, New York Rangers (2nd)

F Vincent Trocheck, New York Rangers (2nd)

F Brady Tkachuk, Ottawa Senators (4th)

F Travis Konecny, Philadelphia Flyers (2nd)

F Sidney Crosby, Pittsburgh Penguins (6th)

F Tomas Hertl, San Jose Sharks (2nd)

F Oliver Bjorkstrand, Seattle Kraken (1st)

F Robert Thomas, St. Louis Blues (1st)

F Nikita Kucherov, Tampa Bay Lightning (5th)

F Mitchell Marner, Toronto Maple Leafs (3rd)

F William Nylander, Toronto Maple Leafs (1st)

F Brock Boeser, Vancouver Canucks (2nd)

G Thatcher Demko, Vancouver Canucks (2nd)

F J.T. Miller, Vancouver Canucks (1st)

F Tom Wilson, Washington Capitals (2nd)

F Kyle Connor, Winnipeg Jets (2nd)

G Connor Hellebuyck, Winnipeg Jets (4th)

Injured players

Jack Hughes will participate in off-ice events and is still a captain for Team Hughes but will not play in the All-Star Game due to an upper-body injury. Chicago Blackhawks rookie Connor Bedard (jaw) and Vegas Golden Knights star Jack Eichel (lower-body) will also miss out on the festivities after being named All-Stars.

2024 NHL All-Star Skills Competition format

The NHL revamped the All-Star Skills Competition, combining individual events into a single contest and putting a $1 million prize up for grabs.

Twelve All-Stars will compete in multiple events and earn points based on how they finish. Each player will compete in four of the first six events: fastest skater, hardest shot, stick handling, one-timers, passing challenge and accuracy shooting. First place is worth five points, second place is worth four points and so on.

The top eight players through six events will advance to the seventh: the shootout. Going from eighth place to first place, players will pick from the eight All-Star goalies one at a time and go head-to-head against them. The shootout will follow the same scoring as the first six events.

The top six players will then take on the final event: the obstacle course. The event includes all prior skills and is worth double the points: 10 points for first, eight points for second, etc.

The player with the most points in the end will skate away with the $1 million prize.

2024 NHL All-Star Skills Competition participants

Here are the 12 players who will compete for the $1 million: