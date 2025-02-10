Instead of holding an All-Star Game, the NHL this month will showcase some of its top talent in a much more competitive setting.
The league is conducting the 4 Nations Face-Off, a midseason international tournament featuring four of the world's top hockey powerhouses.
The countries competing are Canada, Finland, Sweden and the United States -- and the teams are comprised of only NHL players. The 4 Nations Face-Off, scheduled for Feb. 12-20, will be the first best-on-best international hockey tournament since the 2016 World Cup of Hockey.
Canada’s Sidney Crosby, Finland’s Aleksander Barkov, Sweden’s Victor Hedman and Team USA's Auston Matthews are serving as captains for their respective countries. And each of those stars will be playing alongside several big names.
From MVPs to Stanley Cup champions and more, here's a look at all of the players competing in the 4 Nations Face-Off:
Canada 4 Nations Face-Off roster: Players, captains, head coach
Canada is being coached by two-time Stanley Cup champion Jon Cooper of the Tampa Bay Lightning, while two-time Hart Trophy winner Sidney Crosby will don the "C" on his sweater. Three-time Hart Trophy winner Connor McDavid and Cale Maker, a Norris and Conn Smythe Trophy winner, are Canada's alternate captains.
Here's a position-by-position look at the Canadians' roster:
Defensemen
- Drew Doughty, Los Angeles Kings
- Cale Makar, Colorado Avalanche
- Josh Morrissey, Winnipeg Jets
- Colton Parayko, St. Louis Blues
- Travis Sanheim, Philadelphia Flyers
- Shea Theodore, Vegas Golden Knights
- Devon Toews, Colorado Avalanche
Forwards
- Sam Bennett, Florida Panthers
- Anthony Cirelli, Tampa Bay Lightning
- Sidney Crosby, Pittsburgh Penguins
- Brandon Hagel, Tampa Bay Lightning
- Seth Jarvis, Carolina Hurricanes
- Travis Konecny, Philadelphia Flyers
- Nathan MacKinnon, Colorado Avalanche
- Brad Marchand, Boston Bruins
- Mitch Marner, Toronto Maple Leafs
- Connor McDavid, Edmonton Oilers
- Brayden Point, Tampa Bay Lightning
- Sam Reinhart, Florida Panthers
- Mark Stone, Vegas Golden Knights
Goalies
- Jordan Binnington, St. Louis Blues
- Adin Hill, Vegas Golden Knights
- Sam Montembeault, Montreal Canadiens
Finland 4 Nations Face-Off roster: Players, captains, head coach
Finland is being coached by Antti Pennanen and captained by two-time Selke Trophy winner Aleksander Barkov. The alternate captains are Carolina Hurricanes forward Sebastian Aho, Dallas Stars forward Mikael Granlund and Hurricanes forward Mikko Rantanen.
Here's the full roster:
Defensemen
- Henri Jokiharju, Buffalo Sabres
- Esa Lindell, Dallas Stars
- Olli Maatta, Utah Hockey Club
- Nikolas Matinpalo, Ottawa Senators
- Niko Mikkola, Florida Panthers
- Urho Vaakanainen, New York Rangers
- Juuso Valimaki, Utah Hockey Club
Forwards
- Sebastian Aho, Carolina Hurricanes
- Joel Armia, Montreal Canadiens
- Aleksander Barkov, Florida Panthers
- Mikael Granlund, Dallas Stars
- Erik Haula, New Jersey Devils
- Roope Hintz, Dallas Stars
- Kaapo Kakko, Seattle Kraken
- Patrik Laine, Montreal Canadiens
- Artturi Lehkonen, Colorado Avalanche
- Anton Lundell, Florida Panthers
- Eetu Luostarinen, Florida Panthers
- Mikko Rantanen, Carolina Hurricanes
- Teuvo Teravainen, Chicago Blackhawks
Goalies
- Kevin Lankinen, Vancouver Canucks
- Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen, Buffalo Sabres
- Juuse Saros, Nashville Predators
Sweden 4 Nations Face-Off roster: Players captains, head coach
Sweden national team coach Sam Hallam is overseeing a squad captained by Norris and Conn Smythe Trophy winner Victor Hedman. Three-time Norris Trophy winner Erik Karlsson, Toronto Maple Leafs forward William Nylander and Edmonton Oilers defenseman Mattias Ekholm are the Swedes' alternate captains.
Here's their full roster:
Defensemen
- Rasmus Andersson, Calgary Flames
- Jonas Brodin, Minnesota Wild
- Rasmus Dahlin, Buffalo Sabres
- Mattias Ekholm, Edmonton Oilers
- Gustav Forsling, Florida Panthers
- Victor Hedman, Tampa Bay Lightning
- Erik Karlsson, Pittsburgh Penguins
Forwards
- Viktor Arvidsson, Edmonton Oilers
- Jesper Bratt, New Jersey Devils
- Leo Carlsson, Anaheim Ducks
- Joel Eriksson Ek, Minnesota Wild
- Filip Forsberg, Nashville Predators
- Adrian Kempe, Los Angeles Kings
- Elias Lindholm, Boston Bruins
- William Nylander, Toronto Maple Leafs
- Gustav Nyquist, Nashville Predators
- Elias Pettersson, Vancouver Canucks
- Lucas Raymond, Detroit Red Wings
- Rickard Rakell, Pittsburgh Penguins
- Mika Zibanejad, New York Rangers
Goalies
- Samuel Ersson, Philadelphia Flyers
- Filip Gustavsson, Minnesota Wild
- Linus Ullmark, Ottawa Senators
USA 4 Nations Face-Off roster: Players, captains, head coach
Like Canada, Team USA is also being led by a two-time Stanley Cup champion head coach in Mike Sullivan of the Pittsburgh Penguins. Three-time Richard Trophy winner Auston Matthews is America's captain, while Panthers forward Matthew Tkachuk and Boston Bruins defenseman Charlie McAvoy are the alternate captains.
Here's the full roster:
Defensemen
- Brock Faber, Minnesota Wild
- Adam Fox, New York Rangers
- Noah Hanifin, Vegas Golden Knights
- Charlie McAvoy, Boston Bruins
- Jake Sanderson, Ottawa Senators
- Jaccob Slavin, Carolina Hurricanes
- Zach Werenski, Columbus Blue Jackets
Forwards
- Matt Boldy, Minnesota Wild
- Kyle Connor, Winnipeg Jets
- Jack Eichel, Vegas Golden Knights
- Jake Guentzel, Tampa Bay Lightning
- Jack Hughes, New Jersey Devils
- Chris Kreider, New York Rangers
- Dylan Larkin, Detroit Red Wings
- Auston Matthews, Toronto Maple Leafs
- J.T. Miller, New York Rangers
- Brock Nelson, New York Islanders
- Brady Tkachuk, Ottawa Senators
- Matthew Tkachuk, Florida Panthers
- Vincent Trocheck, New York Rangers
Goalies
- Connor Hellebuyck, Winnipeg Jets
- Jake Oettinger, Dallas Stars
- Jeremy Swayman, Boston Bruins