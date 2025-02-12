NHL 4 Nations Face-Off schedule: How to watch all games in international tournament

It's almost time for the opening puck drop in the 4 Nations Face-Off.

The NHL's midseason international tournament featuring Canada, Finland, Sweden and the United States begins on Wednesday night in Montreal. The first game will see Connor McDavid and the Canadians square off against Victor Hedman and the Swedes.

Team USA will first take the ice Thursday night, with Auston Matthews and Co. battling Aleksander Barkov and Finland.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Boston sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

Tournament play starts with a round robin in which teams play three games, one against each of the other squads in the field. The top two teams in the standings following the round robin will then meet in the championship game.

The 4 Nations Face-Off, which includes only NHL players, will be the first best-on-best international hockey tournament since the 2016 World Cup of Hockey. And it will come just one year before the NHL makes its return to the Olympics at the 2026 Milano Cortina Games.

Here's how to watch all games in the 4 Nations Face-Off:

Where to watch, stream 4 Nations Face-Off games on TV, online

4 Nations Face-Off games will air across ABC, ESPN, truTV and TNT.

Games airing on ESPN and ABC will also be available to stream on ESPN.com, the ESPN app and ESPN+. TNT and truTV broadcasts can be streamed on Max.

Where is the 4 Nations Face-Off being played?

Bell Centre, home of the Canadiens in Montreal, will host the first four round robin games before the action moves over to TD Garden, home of the Bruins in Boston, for the final two round robin contests along with the championship game.

What's the 4 Nations Face-Off TV schedule?

Here's a look at the tournament's full TV schedule:

Feb. 12

Canada vs. Sweden, 8 p.m. ET at Bell Centre -- truTV, TNT, MAX

Feb. 13

United States vs. Finland, 8 p.m. ET at Bell Centre -- ESPN, ESPN+

Feb. 15

Finland vs. Sweden, 1 p.m. ET at Bell Centre -- ABC, ESPN+

United States vs. Canada, 8 p.m. ET at Bell Centre -- ABC, ESPN+

Feb. 17

Canada vs. Finland, 1 p.m. ET at TD Garden -- truTV, TNT, MAX

Sweden vs. USA, 8 p.m. ET at TD Garden -- truTV, TNT, MAX

Feb. 20

Championship game, 8 p.m. ET at TD Garden -- ESPN, ESPN+

Is there an NHL All-Star Game in 2025?

The NHL is conducting the 4 Nations Face-Off in place of All-Star festivities this season.

When is the next NHL All-Star Game?

The All-Star Game will return next season, with the New York Islanders hosting the 2026 event.

When are the next NHL games?

The NHL regular season is scheduled to resume on Saturday, Feb. 22.

The Florida Panthers will host the 2026 NHL Winter Classic against the New York Rangers, while the Tampa Bay Lightning will host the Boston Bruins in the Stadium Series, the league announced on Wednesday.