Here are the highest-paid NHL players in the 2023-24 season

The 2023 NHL preseason is underway, and the league's best players are set to get some serious cash flow.

For the second season in a row, Colorado Avalanche center Nathan MacKinnon will be the highest-paid player with a $12.6 million cap hit.

Here's not the only one that is getting nice pay on the ice.

Edmonton Oilers center Connor McDavid and New York Rangers left wing Artemi Panarin are in the top three for highest average annual value (AAV) for the 2023-24 season.

Here, we take a look at the other highest earners in the NHL this season:

Highest-paid NHL players in 2023-24

The NHL's 15 highest-paid players based AAV for the 2023-24 season are as follows:

1. Nathan MacKinnon, C, Avalanche

AAV: $12.6 million

2. Connor McDavid, C, Oilers

AAV: $12.5 million

3. Artemi Panarin, LW, Rangers

AAV: $11.642 million

4. Auston Matthews, C, Maple Leafs

AAV: $11.64 million

5. Erik Karlsson, D, Penguins

AAV: $11.5 million

6. David Pastrnak, RW, Bruins

AAV: $11.25 million

T-7. John Tavares, C, Maple Leafs

AAV: $11 million

T-7. Drew Doughty, D, Kings

AAV: $11 million

9. Mitch Marner, RW, Maple Leafs

AAV: $10.903 million

T-10. Carey Price, G, Canadiens

AAV: $10.5 million

T-10. Jonathan Huberdeau, LW, Flames

AAV: $10.5 million

T-12. Anze Kopitar, C, Kings

AAV: $10 million

T-12. Jack Eichel, C, Golden Knights

AAV: $10 million

T-12. Sergei Bobrovsky, G, Panthers

AAV salary: $10 million

T-12. Aleksander Barkov, C, Panthers

AAV: $10 million

NHL players with the biggest contract values in 2023-24

The NHL players with the biggest contract values for the 2023-24 season are as follows:

1. Shea Weber , D, Coyotes : $110 million

, : $110 million 2. Sidney Crosby, C, Penguins: $104.4 million

$104.4 million 3. Nathan MacKinnon, C, Avalanche: $100.8 million

$100.8 million 4. Connor McDavid, C, Oilers : $100 million

: $100 million 5. Erik Karlsson, D, Penguins: $92 million

$92 million 6. David Pastrnak , RW, Bruins : $90 million

, : $90 million 7. Drew Doughty , D, Kings: $88 million

, $88 million T8. Jonathan Huberdeau , LW, Flames: $84 million

, $84 million T8. Carey Price, G, Canadiens : $84 million

: $84 million 10. Artemi Panarin, LW, Rangers: $81.5 million

$81.5 million T11. Aleksander Barkov, C, Panthers : $80 million

: $80 million T11. Anze Kopitar , C, Kings: $80 million

, $80 million T11 Jack Eichel , C, Knights : $80 million

, : $80 million 14. Tyler Seguin , C, Stars : $78.8 million

, : $78.8 million 15. John Tavares, C, Maple Leafs: $77 million

*Data provided by Spotrac