The Patrick Kane sweepstakes have come to an end.

On Monday morning, multiple reports indicated that the Detroit Red Wings will be signing the three-time Stanley Cup champion and former Hart Trophy winner. It's reportedly a one-year deal, according to The Athletic's Chris Johnston.

Kane, 35, underwent hip resurfacing surgery on June 1 and was put on a four-to-six-month timetable. He was expected to make a decision around American Thanksgiving, and he's done just that.

Kane reunites with his old linemate and close friend Alex DeBrincat, who was traded to Detroit from Ottawa over the offseason. The two of them were magic together in Chicago and they'll try to recreate that with the Red Wings.

The Chicago Blackhawks play in Detroit on Thursday night, but it's unclear whether or not Kane will be slotted into the lineup right away. The two teams play in Chicago on Feb. 25, which is Chris Chelios' jersey retirement night.

