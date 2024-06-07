The 2024 Stanley Cup Final may feature some rats on the ice. And no, not real ones.

The Florida Panthers are back in the Cup Final for a second straight year as they seek the franchise's first championship. After falling to the Vegas Golden Knights last year, Florida is up against Connor McDavid and the Edmonton Oilers this time around.

The Panthers have home-ice advantage in the series, meaning Games 1 and 2 will be held at Amerant Bank Arena in Sunrise, Florida. And if things go the home team's way in those opening contests, there will likely be some celebratory plastic and rubber rats thrown onto the ice by fans.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Boston sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

But exactly how and when did that rodent-related celebration become a tradition among Panthers fans? Here's what to know:

Why do Florida Panthers fans throw rats onto the ice?

The rat-throwing tradition dates back to the Panthers' third season as an NHL franchise. Ahead of Florida's home opener in 1995-96, forward Scott Mellanby spotted a rat running through the team's locker room. Mellanby then took his stick and slapped the rat, sending it flying into a wall and killing it.

Later that night, Mellanby scored two goals as Florida defeated the Calgary Flames 4-3 for the team's first win of the season. And following the victory, goaltender John Vanbiesbrouck told reporters that Mellanby had recorded a "rat trick."

But some Panthers players became upset when they learned that one of the team's equipment managers, Scott Tinkler, had gotten rid of the dead rat, according to NHL.com.

“They asked if I kept it," Tinkler recounted to NHL.com. "No! It’s a huge dead rat! I picked it up with a stick and threw it away. Some of the guys wanted to take it to a taxidermist or something."

So, when Tinkler was at a mall a few days later, he spotted a rubber rat in a Halloween store, purchased it and placed it in the locker room where the actual rat had died, per NHL.com. Once the rat shrine became public knowledge, Panthers fans began throwing fake rats onto the ice -- at first only when Mellanby scored and eventually after every Panthers goal.

The Panthers' 1995-96 campaign would ultimately become known as the "Year of the Rat." After two losing seasons, the team made a run all the way to the 1996 Cup Final. (The Year of the Rat on the Chinese Zodiac calendar was also 1996).

Following Florida's 1996 Cup Final loss, the NHL banned the throwing of rats after goals, citing the extended delay to clear the ice it can cause.

But to this day, rats will still come raining down onto the ice following Panthers wins, as seen recently when Florida closed out its series over the New York Rangers in the Eastern Conference Final:

IT'S RAINING RATS IN SUNRISE pic.twitter.com/bgGgFYrpkL — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) June 2, 2024

The tradition isn't limited to just home games, either, as the rats have made appearances following Panthers road victories at times as well.

What is the Florida Panthers' mascot?

The Panthers even have a rat mascot -- the aptly-named Viktor E. Ratt was introduced in 2014. Stanley C. Panther, the team's other mascot, has been around since the franchise's inaugural season.