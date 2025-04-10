Documentary film “The Whalers” to premiere this Sunday on NBC Sports Boston

The world television premiere of the critically acclaimed documentary "The Whalers" will be this Sunday, April 13 at 7 p.m. ET on NBC Sports Boston.

The documentary tells the full story of the team's founding, heyday in Hartford, and ultimate departure with testimonials from over 30 former players, coaches, staff, and fans and features never-before-seen archival footage from the team's history.

When is "The Whalers" documentary airing on NBC Sports Boston?

The film's release on NBC Sports Boston will coincide with the 28th anniversary of the Whalers' final NHL game, a 2-1 win over the Tampa Bay Lightning on Sunday, April 13, 1997.

The 90-minute film, co-directed by Tal Pinchevsky and Pat Pickens and financially backed by the Sacred Heart University's School of Communications, Media and the Arts, is based on Pickens' 2021 non-fiction book "The Whalers."

Prior to its television release, "The Whalers" enjoyed a series of local screenings in Connecticut and was a part of a special weekend event in Hartford commemorating the 50th anniversary of the team's arrival in the city.

"The Whalers" is executive produced by Farmington-based marketing team of Jay Sloves and Donna Elkinson Miller. It also has local support provided by Hoffman Auto Group, Jules Poirer Co, AARP CT, Connecticut Mattress and Allied Printing Services.