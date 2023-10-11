Watch Bruins' John Beecher engage Jason Dickinson in first ever NHL fight

Bruins forward John Beecher's first career NHL game was an eventful one.

The most memorable moment came in the third period when Boston's fourth-line center hit Blackhawks center Cole Guttman from behind along the boards. Chicago forward Jason Dickinson then challenged Beecher to a fight and the 22-year-old rookie obliged.

Beecher took a few good shots but did land a right hook toward the end of the scrap.

Beecher was not penalized for the hit on Guttman even though it appeared to be from behind. Dickinson, in addition to a five-minute major penalty for fighting, was given a two-minute minor for instigating and a 10-minute misconduct.

The Bruins selected Beecher in the first round of the 2019 NHL Draft. He made the team with a strong showing in training camp and the preseason. The University of Michigan product has good size at 6-foot-3 and 215 pounds, and he's not afraid to throw his weight around when needed.

The hope for the Bruins is that Beecher can provide some offense for the bottom-six forward group in addition to killing penalties and playing a physical game.