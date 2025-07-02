Arvidsson confident he will ‘bring scoring' to Bruins after trade from Oilers

The Boston Bruins added a bunch of bottom-six forwards to their roster on Day 1 of NHL free agency. These players could provide some value to the B's, but none of them are likely to provide the scoring jolt the team desperately needs.

One player acquired Tuesday who might be able to help with that is Viktor Arvidsson.

The Bruins acquired the veteran winger in a trade with the Edmonton Oilers a short while before the free agent market opened. The cost was only a 2027 fifth-round draft pick.

Arvidsson had a down year for the Oilers in 2024-25. He scored 15 goals with 12 assists in 67 games. But he's confident he'll bounce back and create more offense for the Bruins.

“I’m gonna come there, I’m gonna play a responsible game, and I think Marco (Sturm) knows exactly what he’s getting from me,” Arvidsson told reporters Tuesday on a video conference call.

“I’m gonna help offensively and bring scoring. I know I can do that. I know I had a little bit of a tough time last year with that and the opportunity. I’m gonna bring that, I know that. I’m really confident that I’m gonna make the team better."

New Bruins head coach Marco Sturm was an assistant coach on the Los Angeles Kings when Arvidsson played for them in the 2021-22 season. Arvidsson's familiarity with the coach should make his transition to Boston a little easier.

“Knowing Marco from before, me and him have a really good relationship," Arvidsson said. "I think (it's) gonna be a fun year, too."

Arvidsson later added: "I talked to (Sturm) briefly (after the trade). We know each other, he was my power-play coach in L.A. I think he sees the game really well. He played it, and he gets it. I think he's gonna be a really good coach for the team and a young group that's pushing for the playoffs and that kind of stuff."

Arvidsson has scored 20-plus goals five times in his career, most recently in the 2022-23 season for the Kings when he found the back of the net 26 times.

The 32-year-old forward is a high volume shooter, too, which is the type of player the Bruins need after they ranked in the bottom four of several shot metrics last season.

Consider this: There were 380 forwards last season who logged at least 500 even-strength minutes, per Natural Stat Trick, and Arvidsson ranked 19th with 9.56 shots per 60 minutes.

In an ideal world, Arvidsson would probably be a third-line forward. But on the Bruins, given the team's lack of scoring depth, Arvidsson could fill a second-line role, potentially with Pavel Zacha and Casey Mittelstadt.