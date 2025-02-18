McAvoy among injured USA players ahead of 4 Nations title game vs. Canada

BOSTON -- How healthy is the United States roster right now?

That's one of the biggest questions ahead of Team USA's much-anticipated 4 Nations Face-Off championship game matchup versus Canada on Thursday night at TD Garden in Boston.

The U.S. was already banged up entering Monday night's round robin finale versus Sweden and dressed just 11 forwards and six defensemen. First-line wing Matthew Tkachuk didn't play Monday due to a lower body injury that forced him to miss the final 12:36 of last Saturday's 3-1 win over Canada.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Boston sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

United States captain and top-six center Auston Matthews didn't play Monday as a precaution. Defenseman Charlie McAvoy didn't play versus Sweden, either. Team USA head coach Mike Sullivan said postgame that both Matthews and McAvoy have an upper body injury. Shortly after Sullivan's press conference, The Boston Globe's Jim McBride reported McAvoy was admitted to Mass. General Hospital on Monday night.

“Auston Matthews won’t play tonight, they’re calling it upper-body soreness, they say there’s no concern about him missing the Final on Thursday.”@FriedgeHNIC and @DavidAmber discuss the lineup changes ahead of tonight's Sweden vs. USA matchup. #4Nations pic.twitter.com/oDJVl5WfEI — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) February 18, 2025

In the first period against Sweden, right wing Brady Tkachuk slammed into the post driving hard to the net and went down the tunnel to the locker room. He returned later in the period but missed the final 5:35 before the intermission. Tkachuk didn't return for the start of the second period and was officially ruled out for the rest of the game shortly after.

Brady Tkachuk has headed to the room after going hard into the net. pic.twitter.com/Qdt8Iw91sq — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) February 18, 2025

"Brady obviously had a lower-body injury. We held him out more for precautionary reasons at that point," Sullivan said postgame. "I haven't gotten an update to this point after the game yet. We'll see how he responds, but I don't anticipate it being an issue.

"It's not easy. We lose a guy that early in the game. We're already down one (forward). We try to spread the minutes around a little bit so nobody gets an extensive workload, but when you're down two guys that early in the game, it is what it is. I thought the guys competed hard."

Veteran forward Vincent Trocheck also went down the tunnel to the locker room late in the first period with an apparent injury. But he came back for the start of the second period and finished the game.

Injuries allowed a couple U.S. players to make their tournament debuts Monday. Chris Kreider played on Jack Eichel's line and scored 35 seconds into the game. Jake Sanderson took McAvoy's spot on the blue line.

Meanwhile, Canada is pretty close to full health. Superstar defenseman Cale Makar missed last week's loss against the United States due to injury, but he returned to the lineup Monday for Canada's 5-3 win over Finland and played very well. Canada is a much better team with Makar on the ice.

The good news for all of these players battling an injury is that the championship game isn't until Thursday. Both teams have a couple days to rest, recover and prepare for what should be a super intense battle for the tournament championship.

It's going to take a lot to keep these guys out of the lineup with what's at stake.

But if the United States does need an extra player or two to put together a full roster for Thursday, additional moves could be made.

"We're hopeful we're gonna get some of these guys back," Sullivan said. "I would anticipate we would. We'll have to wait and see how things play out over the next day or so. Obviously, there will be contingency planning in the event we need people."