USA vs. Canada rematch will decide 4 Nations Face-Off championship

BOSTON -- The rematch most hockey fans wanted is coming soon.

Canada defeated Finland 5-3 in Monday afternoon's 4 Nations Face-Off round robin game at TD Garden. The regulation win for the Canadians clinches a spot in the 4 Nations championship game against the United States on Thursday night in Boston, with puck drop set for 8 p.m. ET.

Sweden will play the United States in the final round robin game of the tournament Monday night at 8 p.m. ET. The Swedes can still finish ahead of Finland in the final round robin standings if they earn at least one point against the United States.

Team USA beat Canada 3-1 in round robin play last Saturday at the Bell Centre in Montreal. It was one of the most intense and exciting hockey games in recent memory. Some of the most notable highlights came quite early, including three fights in the first nine seconds of the game.

The loss also snapped Canada's 17-game win streak in best-on-best international competition. The Canadians will have a chance for revenge Thursday in a much-anticipated rematch against the United States.

If Canada is going to beat Team USA and win the 4 Nations, it has to find a way to solve American goaltender Connor Hellebuyck, who has arguably been the best player at the tournament so far.

Hellebuyck has allowed just two goals with a .957 save percentage in two games so far. He will not play against Sweden, though. Jake Oettinger will be in net for the United States on Monday.