Bruins trade Frederic and Jones to Oilers for multiple picks, player

The Boston Bruins have made their first notable deal ahead of Friday's NHL trade deadline.

The B's announced Tuesday they have traded forwards Trent Frederic and Max Jones to the Edmonton Oilers in exchange for defenseman prospect Max Wanner, a 2025 second-round draft pick (via the St. Louis Blues) and a 2026 fourth-round pick.

The New Jersey Devils are retaining some of Frederic's salary, and they are receiving forward prospect Shane LaChance from the Oilers to help facilitate the deal.

Here's the full breakdown of the trade:

Frederic should be an impactful bottom-six addition to the Oilers roster. He has struggled to score this season with 15 points (eight goals, seven assists) in 57 games, but he is capable of providing valuable scoring depth, toughness, versatility and penalty killing.

Frederic showcased his toughness earlier this season when the Oilers came to TD Garden and he had an entertaining fight with veteran forward Corey Perry.

Jones has spent most of the 2024-25 season with the AHL's Providence Bruins. He has 13 goals and eight assists in 38 games for the P-Bruins.

Wanner has two points (one goal, one assist) in 22 games for the AHL's Bakersfield Condors. He was a 2021 seventh-round pick of the Oilers.

The Bruins did not have a 2025 second-round pick before this trade. Now they have one. They also have two 2026 fourth-rounders as a result of this deal -- their own and Edmonton's.