Trent Frederic is becoming very important part of Bruins' success

The Boston Bruins entered the holiday break with a four-game losing streak. It turns out the rest came at the perfect time because the B's have been on absolute fire ever since.

Boston has won five of its six games since the break, and unlike previous hot streaks for the B's this season, this run of positive results hasn't been led by goaltending. This time it's the offense carrying the team.

The Bruins have scored 30 goals in their six games since Dec. 27, which is the most in the NHL during that span.

One of the players leading this scoring surge is Trent Frederic. The 2016 first-round pick had a career year in 2022-23 with Jim Montgomery behind the bench. Frederic tallied personal bests with 17 goals and 14 assists in 71 games. He became a more well-rounded player and brought a much-needed physical edge to the ice without taking bad penalties. He finally played like the power forward experts envisioned him becoming when the B's drafted him.

Frederic has taken his game to an even higher level this season. He already has tallied 21 points (12 goals, nine assists) in 38 games. Two of those goals came in Saturday night's dominant 7-3 win over the Tampa Bay Lightning at TD Garden.

Frederic got the B's on the board with some pretty stickwork in front of the net.

Flithy, filthy stuff from Trent Frederic in front 😵 pic.twitter.com/zRlzXr9QDY — B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) January 7, 2024

He doubled Boston's lead early in the second period with a 5-on-5 goal.

“I think his confidence has increased,” Montgomery said after Saturday's win, per Eric Russo of Bruins.com. “His poise with the puck…and he’s got tremendous hands. In practice he scores more than anyone except for (David Pastrnak). I think it’s coming. The kind of player he is, he’s gotta keep being really focused on his habits and details and moving his feet. If he’s doing those things, I expect him to keep scoring like he is.”

The Bruins need a bottom-six forward (or a couple, ideally) to provide consistent scoring through the end of the regular season and into the playoffs. The B's have pretty good depth up front with David Pastrnak, Brad Marchand, Charlie Coyle, Pavel Zacha, James van Riemsdyk all enjoying strong seasons so far.

Who is going to compliment these veterans and provide valuable scoring depth? Frederic is a prime candidate. His 20 even-strength points are third-most on the team. His 11 goals at even strength rank second on the team behind Pastrnak's 15. Frederic's power play goal vs. the Lightning was the first of his career. He hasn't had many reps on the power play, but if he can contribute there, too, that gives the B's even more firepower.

One of the most impressive aspects of Frederic's play is the fact he has consistently improved as an offensive player over the last three seasons.

Players like Frederic are becoming increasingly rare in today's game. Not only can he score goals, he throws a ton of hits (leads all B's forwards with 69), he blocks shots (his 21 rank second among B's forwards) and he never shies away from a fight, whether it's to defend a teammate or give the group a spark.

Frederic is a true power forward, and his importance to the team's success is growing by the week. It's not a coincidence that the Bruins are 28-2-2 in games when Frederic has scored since the start of the 2021-22 season. The Bruins are a much better team when he is engaged physically and aggressive offensively.