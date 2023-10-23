This mic'd up video of Trent Frederic's latest NHL fight is awesome

Boston Bruins forward Trent Frederic is never afraid of dropping his gloves for a fight, and his latest bout came Saturday night against Los Angeles Kings defenseman Andreas Englund.

Mic'd up videos are always entertaining, but rarely do we get to hear and see what happens in the build up to a fight.

The Bruins released a mic'd up video Sunday that shows what happened before the Frederic-Englund scrap. Frederic told Englund that if he wanted to fight, it would be with him.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Boston sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

"You want it, you go with me," Frederic said.

Englund agreed, and shortly after the next faceoff they went toe-to-toe.

Frederic got the best of Englund and bloodied the Kings defenseman with a couple powerful right hooks.

The Bruins beat the Kings 4-2 and completed a sweep of their California road trip Sunday night with a 3-1 victory over the Ducks.

Boston is 5-0-0 to begin the season -- its best start in 86 years. The Bruins conclude their four-game road trip Tuesday against the Chicago Blackhawks, who they beat 3-1 on Opening Night.