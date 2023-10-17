Red Sox legend Luis Tiant loved David Pastrnak's penalty shot goal

David Pastrnak's penalty shot goal during the Boston Bruins' 3-2 win over the Nashville Predators last Saturday drew plenty of rave reviews, and it even caught the attention of a Boston Red Sox legend.

Bruins head coach Jim Montgomery was asked about the shot after the game, and he compared the way Pastrnak kind of hid the puck to fool the goalie to former Red Sox pitcher Luis Tiant. Tiant, of course, had a unique windup that helped disguise what pitch he was about to throw.

Serving up a spaghetti snipe 🍝 pic.twitter.com/zvGYFUMLGh — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) October 15, 2023

Tiant was a big fan of the comparison and Pastrnak's shot.

I like this! Many pitchers been compared to me thru the years but never hockey that was beautiful @pastrnak96 #Bruins #RedSox #Boston https://t.co/u9mQIf7RNk — Luis Tiant (@realElTiante) October 16, 2023

Pastrnak, who scored a career-high 61 goals last season, is off to another hot start this year with three goals and one assist through two games, helping the Bruins earn a pair of victories over the Blackhawks and Predators.