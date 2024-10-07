Bruins announce Opening Night roster for 2024-25 NHL season

The Boston Bruins will open the 2024-25 NHL regular season Tuesday night against the defending Stanley Cup champion Florida Panthers at Amerant Bank Arena.

The Panthers will raise their first ever Stanley Cup title banner to the rafters before the game.

The Bruins announced their Opening Night roster on Monday before the league's 5 p.m. ET deadline.

Here's a recap of each position group:

Forwards : Johnny Beecher, Justin Brazeau, Charlie Coyle, Trent Frederic, Morgan Geekie, Max Jones, Mark Kastelic, Cole Koepke, Elias Lindholm, Brad Marchand, David Pastrnak, Riley Tufte, Pavel Zacha

: Johnny Beecher, Justin Brazeau, Charlie Coyle, Trent Frederic, Morgan Geekie, Max Jones, Mark Kastelic, Cole Koepke, Elias Lindholm, Brad Marchand, David Pastrnak, Riley Tufte, Pavel Zacha Defensemen : Brandon Carlo, Hampus Lindholm, Mason Lohrei, Charlie McAvoy, Andrew Peeke, Parker Wotherspoon, Nikita Zadorov

: Brandon Carlo, Hampus Lindholm, Mason Lohrei, Charlie McAvoy, Andrew Peeke, Parker Wotherspoon, Nikita Zadorov Goaltenders: Joonas Korpisalo, Jeremy Swayman

The B's also announced they have designated forward Matt Poitras, and defensemen Ian Mitchell and Alec Regula as Injured Non-Roster.

The Bruins did not announce anything about Tyler Johnson. The veteran forward came to training camp on a professional tryout agreement (PTO). He played well enough in camp and the preseason to earn a regular contract, so it will be interesting to see what happens with him.

The Bruins waived goalies Brandon Bussi and Jiri Patera on Sunday. Bussi cleared and will report to the AHL's Providence Bruins. Patera was claimed by the Vancouver Canucks.