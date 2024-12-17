Wahlstrom hoping to find ‘offensive flair again' with Bruins

Oliver Wahlstrom has been following the Boston Bruins his whole life.

He grew up in Maine and played at Boston College before being selected by the New York Islanders with the No. 11 pick in the 2018 NHL Draft.

Wahlstrom made his Islanders debut in the 2019-20 season and played in 220 games for New York before being placed on waivers last week. He wasn't able to make a huge impact offensively for the Islanders, tallying 71 points (36 goals, 35 assists) over five seasons, including just four points (two goals, two assists) in 27 games this year.

Now he has a chance to revive his career with the Bruins after the Original Six club claimed him off waivers last Saturday. It's safe to say Walstrom is pretty excited for the opportunity to play for his hometown team.

"I was a pretty big (Bruins fan)," Wahlstrom told reporters in Calgary on Monday. (Brad) Marchand called me the other day and that was pretty cool. I grew up watching him play and the 2011 Stanley Cup. I know (David Pastrnak), too.

"I really don't know if it's sunk in yet. It's a dream come true being back home where my family and friends live."

What is he hoping to prove with the Bruins?

"I think getting back to my game," Wahlstrom said. "I'm really excited to work with these guys and develop as a Bruin. I feel like my game can contribute here, try to find my offensive flair again, and keep playing that way."

Wahlstrom has the potential to be a factor offensively for the Bruins. He has a great shot. He also has good size at 6-foot-2 and 205 pounds. He's a pretty good playmaker, too, and plays with a high motor. Wahlstrom is also a right-shot, which the B's need, and he's versatile enough to play both wing positions. The talent is there, now it's up to both him and the Bruins coaching staff to unlock it.

The Bruins really need an offensive spark. They are the fourth-lowest scoring team in the league at 2.56 goals per game, and their power play ranks 31st out of 32 teams with a 13 percent success rate. It's possible we could see Wahlstrom on the power play at some point.

It's not known exactly when Wahlstrom will make his Bruins debut. He practiced with the team for the first time Monday in Calgary, but he won't play Tuesday night when the Bruins take on the Flames. It's possible he could enter the lineup Thursday when the Bruins wrap up their five-game road trip versus the Edmonton Oilers.

The addition of Wahlstrom is a good low-risk, high-reward gamble for the Bruins. If it works out, that's great. If it doesn't, there's still plenty of time ahead of the March 7 trade deadline to make other moves.