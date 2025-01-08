Bruins to play outdoor game vs. Lightning in 2026 Stadium Series

The Boston Bruins are no strangers to outdoor games, and they'll take part in another one during the 2025-26 NHL season.

The league announced Wednesday that the Tampa Bay Lightning will host the Bruins at Raymond James Stadium as part of the 2026 Stadium Series on Feb. 1, 2026. The Florida Panthers will host the New York Rangers in the 2026 Winter Classic at Miami's LoanDepot Park on Jan. 1, 2026.

Raymond James Stadium is the home of the NFL's Tampa Bay Buccaneers. This Stadium Series event will be the Lightning's first ever outdoor game.

“The Bruins organization takes pride in being selected to participate in one of the National Hockey League’s marquee events,” Bruins President Cam Neely said in a press release.

“Similar to the NHL Winter Classics at Fenway Park, Gillette Stadium, and Notre Dame Stadium and the NHL Outdoors Game in Lake Tahoe, the 2026 Stadium Series in Tampa will be a meaningful opportunity for our players and entire organization to showcase the game of hockey on a grand scale. All of us at the Bruins, as well as our passionate fanbase, are excited for what will be yet another incredible experience at Raymond James Stadium next February.”

The Bruins have already played in five of these outdoor games, most recently a 2-1 win over the Pittsburgh Penguins in the 2023 Winter Classic at Fenway Park.

The B's have won four of their five outdoor games: