NHL highlights: Watch Connor Bedard score first career goal vs. Bruins

Connor Bedard is on the board.

The Chicago Blackhawks center and 2023 No. 1 overall draft pick scored his first career NHL goal early in the opening period of Wednesday night's game against the Boston Bruins at TD Garden.

Bedard took control of the puck behind the net and beat Bruins goalie Linus Ullmark on a wraparound shot. The goal gave Chicago a 1-0 lead 5:37 into the game.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Boston sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

CONNOR BEDARD GETS HIS FIRST CAREER NHL GOAL ON THE WRAPAROUND 🔥 pic.twitter.com/PJq6Ed8TQl — B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) October 11, 2023

Other notable No. 1 draft picks to score their first career goal against the Bruins include Penguins legends Mario Lemieux (1984-85) and Sidney Crosby (2005-06).

Bedard is the most hyped prospect to enter the league since Connor McDavid in 2015. He tallied 143 points (71 goals, 72 assists) in 57 games for the Regina Pats of the WHL last season. The Blackhawks won the 2023 NHL Draft Lottery back in May for the right to select him with the top pick.

The 18-year-old forward picked up his first career point (an assist) in the Blackhawks' 4-2 win over the Pittsburgh Penguins in their season opener Tuesday night.