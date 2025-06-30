The Boston Bruins finalized new contracts for several restricted free agents this weekend, including their most important one.

The B's announced Sunday night they have agreed to a six-year contract worth $33 million with right wing Morgan Geekie. The deal has a $5.5 million annual salary cap hit.

Earlier on Sunday, the Bruins announced a two-year contract with forward Marat Khusnutdinov that has a $925,000 cap hit, as well as a one-year, two-way deal with defenseman Michael Callahan that includes a $775,000 cap hit.

Geekie finished second on the Bruins behind David Pastrnak in goals scored last season with a career-high 33. He also set a career high with 24 assists in 77 games. Only seven players in the whole league scored more even-strength goals than Geekie's 29.

Players who score 30-plus goals are not easy to find and typically pretty expensive to sign. Therefore, signing Geekie for less than $6 million per season is a nice win for Bruins general manager Don Sweeney.

It remains to be seen whether Geekie can maintain that 30-goal pace on a yearly basis -- he had a crazy high 22.0 shooting percentage last season and benefited from playing alongside Pastrnak. But if he does score between 25 to 35 goals per season for most of his contract, it will end up being a huge steal for Boston.

And with the salary cap expected to go up fairly significantly in the coming years, Geekie's contract shouldn't be much of a burden for the Bruins even if he doesn't hit 30 goals again.

After getting deals done with Geekie, Khusnutdinov and Callahan, the Bruins now have about $17 million in salary cap space to fill out the rest of their roster. They still need a couple more forwards and a right-shot defenseman.

Free agency begins Tuesday at 12 p.m. ET.