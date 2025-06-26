Don Sweeney gives update on contract talks with Morgan Geekie

The Boston Bruins were one of the worst offensive teams in the NHL during the 2024-25 season, but one bright spot was Morgan Geekie.

The 26-year-old right wing had a fantastic campaign. He set career highs with 33 goals and 24 assists in 77 games. He ranked No. 2 on the Bruins in goal scoring behind David Pastrnak. Besides Pastrnak and Geekie, no other player who finished the season on Boston's roster scored more than 17 goals.

Given the Bruins' lack of scoring depth, it's important that they find common ground with Geekie on a new contract. He's able to become a restricted free agent in July.

Where do things stand right now?

Bruins general manager Don Sweeney provided an update Wednesday afternoon.

“There's been constant communication," Sweeney told reporters at his pre-draft press conference. "Are we on the doorstep? I don't think so. But that can change within one phone call. Again, you get in around this time frame, and sometimes you're tracking on a deal, and you get it done right away, and other times you get sort of pushed to the back burner as to do what everybody else is maybe focused on.

"Doesn't mean that my attention isn't on Morgan and being able to close out a deal. We have time in that regard, so I'm not concerned about it.”

Sweeney was also asked about the possibility of going to arbitration with Geekie.

“I mean, arbitration is impossible for both sides," Sweeney said. "At the end of the day, we're going to find a deal, as I said before, whether it's one (year) or much, much longer. We have zero issues in the fact that we're going to find a deal (at) some point in time.”

The Bruins have around $23 million in salary cap space, per PuckPedia, so they have plenty of financial flexibility to keep Geekie.

Signing Geekie to a two-year, $4 million contract in the summer of 2023 was one of Sweeney's best free agent deals since he took over as B's general manager in 2015. Geekie provided tremendous value to the Bruins during that contract. His 50 goals over two seasons with Boston are 31 more than he scored from 2020-21 through 2022-23.

Geekie now has a chance to earn a substantial raise. He's definitely earned it.