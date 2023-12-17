Montgomery has strong reaction to Pastrnak's ejection in Bruins-Rangers

The Boston Bruins lost their leading scorer, David Pastrnak, in the second period of Saturday night's game against the New York Rangers at TD Garden when the right wing was ejected.

Pastrnak received a game misconduct and a five-minute major penalty for boarding Rangers defenseman Ryan Lindgren.

Here's a replay of the hit in question:

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Boston sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

David Pastrnak received a five minute major and a game misconduct for this hit on Ryan Lindgren.



Lindgren went to the Rangers' locker room after the hit. pic.twitter.com/1PCDrKuWDs — B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) December 17, 2023

The call on the ice was reviewed and upheld. The Rangers did not score during that five-minute power play but ultimately prevailed 2-1 in overtime and tied the Bruins atop the Eastern Conference standings with 43 points.

Bruins head coach Jim Montgomery disagreed with the five-minute major assessment and game misconduct.

“Very surprised. I thought it was two minutes,” Montgomery told reporters postgame. “I don’t think he hits him anywhere near his numbers. I think he hits him on the front of his shoulder. Unfortunately, (Lindgren) got hurt, so if there’s blood, it affects the call.

“If I compare that hit to hits I’ve seen like when (Brad) Marchand got hit, blasted from behind head first into the boards, I think that’s more of a five-minute major for me. I guess I’m glad I’m not a ref. I wouldn’t like to make those calls.”

It will be interesting to see if the NHL dishes out further discipline for Pastrnak as a result of the hit.

The Bruins forward has been suspended only once in his career. It was a two-game ban in 2016 for an illegal hit to the head of then-Rangers defenseman Dan Girardi.

Pastrnak's 41 points (17 goals, 24 assists) in 29 games is tied for the fourth-most in the league.