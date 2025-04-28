Should Bruins consider Mike Sullivan as a head coach candidate?

The Boston Bruins need to find a permanent head coach after firing Jim Montgomey back in November and naming assistant Joe Sacco as the interim head coach.

Bruins general manager Don Sweeney said last week at the team's end-of-season press conference that Sacco would be part of the coaching search.

"I spoke with Joe at length, obviously, we met with our coaches in a debrief, and I've spoken at length with Joe," Sweeney said. "He's aware that we're going to have a head coaching search, he's aware that he'll be part of the final group of coaches that we get down to, because I think he's earned and deserved that."

Sacco did the best he could with a flawed roster, and to his credit, the Bruins didn't quit and players played hard to the end. But frankly, if the Bruins want to be a legit contender in the Eastern Conference -- and especially in a quick manner -- they need an upgrade over Sacco at the head coach position.

A very good and highly respected coach hit the market Monday when the Pittsburgh Penguins announced they had parted ways with Mike Sullivan. The Massachusetts native became Penguins head coach in 2015 and helped guide them to back-to-back Stanley Cup titles in 2015-16 and 2016-17. The Penguins made the playoffs in seven of his 10 seasons behind the bench, although they failed to qualify each of the last three years.

Sullivan also has excelled as head coach of the United States men's hockey team. Team USA reached the final of the 4 Nations Face-Off at TD Garden back in February and will go to the 2026 Olympics as one of the gold medal favorites.

The Bruins would be wise to consider Sullivan for their head coach job, assuming he has any interest. His resume, as described above, speaks for itself.

He also understands the market and has plenty of ties to the area.

He's from Marshfield, Mass, and played college hockey at Boston University. He was once the head coach of the AHL's Providence Bruins for one season (2002-03) and the Boston Bruins for two seasons (2003-04 and 2005-06). He has familiarity with the organization and the fan base. He's also Bruins defenseman Charlie McAvoy's father-in-law.

In total, Sullivan has 12 seasons of NHL head coach experience.

How much will NHL experience be a factor in the Bruins' coaching search? Sweeney was asked last week.

“Does it have to include NHL experience on head coaching level? No, it has to include some form of it, should include some form of NHL exposure," Sweeney said at the season-ending press conference. "But if somebody blows you away, they blow you away. I don't think I'm going to narrow it down to just (that). I think that's an (injustice) to the process.

Sweeney later added: "They don't have to be currently an NHL coach, but exposure to the league is important.”

Sullivan could have plenty of options if he chooses to be an NHL head coach next season. In addition to the Bruins, the New York Rangers, Chicago Blackhawks, Philadelphia Flyers, Anaheim Ducks and Seattle Kraken are among the teams that have head coaching vacancies.

Bruins management said last week at the press conference that, if the team is healthy and a couple roster upgrades are made in the summer, this group could be back in the playoffs next season. If the Bruins were doing an actual rebuild, hiring Sullivan wouldn't make sense. But if the goal is to win in the short term, Sullivan would be a good fit.