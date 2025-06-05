Two big reasons why Marco Sturm hire was smart move by Bruins

The Boston Bruins have welcomed Marco Sturm as their next head coach.

The longtime NHL player, who played five seasons with the Bruins from 2005 through 2010 and famously scored the winning goal in overtime of the 2010 Winter Classic at Fenway Park, was officially hired Thursday.

This will be Sturm's first ever NHL head coach job, but he does have head coaching experience at the international level (he won Olympic silver with Germany in 2018) and the AHL level with the Ontario Reign. He had been the Reign's head coach since the 2022-23 season. Prior to that, he was an assistant coach with the Los Angeles Kings for four years.

With our All Access Daily newsletter, stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Boston sports teams! SIGN UP HERE SIGN UP HERE

Sturm has a tough job in front of him. The Bruins just completed their worst season in almost two decades. They tied for the fifth-worst record in the league, couldn't score consistently, struggled to defend at a high level and saw a steep decline in goaltending.

There are two key reasons why the Sturm hire has a good chance of being a success.

One of them is player development. The Bruins have done a poor job developing from within for about a decade. Sure, they've had a few hits, but their lackluster drafting and development is among the reasons why they've lacked the necessary depth to make deep playoff runs in recent years.

Sturm, during his time with the Kings at the NHL and AHL levels, did a great job developing and building relationships with Los Angeles' top young players. Two of the best examples are center Quinton Byfield (No. 2 pick, 2020) and defenseman Brandt Clarke (No. 8 pick, 2021). The Bruins acquired a couple young players/prospects at the trade deadline in March, most notably Casey Mittelstadt, Fraser Minten and Will Zellers. They also have the No. 7 pick in the 2025 NHL Draft.

In total, Boston could have five first-round picks and four second-round picks in the next three drafts.

Even if the B's end up trading some of these picks, the players they do get will benefit from Sturm's ability to connect with players and put them in positions to maximize their potential.

Another reason why the Sturm hire should work out is the impact he can make on the Bruins' defense. The backbone of the Bruins for the last 10-15 years has been a strong, fundamentally sound defensive structure that's hard to play against. But for the last two years, the Bruins have been a below average defensive team.

Yes, the goaltending was horrible in 2024-25, and Jeremy Swayman had by far the worst season of his career, but the B's didn't do him many favors on most nights.

The Kings have been a very good defensive team for much of the last 10-15 years. Most of their success has been built on a foundation of sturdy defense and good goaltending. The Bruins clearly like that system and are hoping Sturm -- a defensive-minded coach with plenty of experience in L.A. -- can bring the best elements of it to Boston.

In fact, Bruins general manager Don Sweeney was asked at the team's end-of-season press conference in April about the kind of coaching style his team needed, and he specifically mentioned improving defensively and the Kings' success in that area.

"If you don't defend in the NHL, you don't have sustained success," Sweeney said at that April 23 press conference. "However you want to do, whether that's zone, man to man, whether it's a hybrid, whether that's neutral zone, whether that's -- look at L.A.’s situation this year, going from 1-3-1 to a little bit more of a pressure situation that they're doing, but they still do a really good job. They led the League in goals against.

"That's part of winning hockey, it just has to be, and it's going to be part of our fabric. We're going to get back to that. Now, we have to continue to evolve offensively, as I referenced, the scoring deficiencies that we had this year in our power play in particular put a lot of pressure on our team that you have to be perfect. Our goaltenders previously have been really, really good. This year, they weren't as good as what they had been. That's fact, and our team in front of them didn't defend with the same level of conviction. So the structure has to be there. It has to be part of the fabric of what a coach believes in."

So it wasn't surprising that the first thing Sweeney said about Sturm's hire in a press release Thursday was about restoring the team's defensive excellence.

“Throughout this process, our goal was to identify a coach who could uphold our strong defensive foundation while helping us evolve offensively," Sweeney said. "We were also looking for a communicator and leader – someone who connects with players, develops young talent, and earns the respect of the room. Marco impressed us at every step with his preparation, clarity, and passion.

"His path – playing for multiple NHL teams, coaching internationally, and leading at both the AHL and NHL levels – has shaped a well-rounded coach who’s earned this opportunity. As a former Bruin, he understands what this team means to the city and our fans. We’re embracing a new direction with Marco behind the bench and are confident his energy, standards, and commitment to a competitive, hard-nosed brand of hockey reflect exactly what Bruins hockey should be.”

The upcoming offseason is a pivotal one for the Bruins. In addition to owning the No. 7 overall pick in the upcoming draft, they also have around $26.2 million in salary cap space (per PuckPedia) and a more robust collection of trade assets (prospects, draft picks, etc.) compared to this time a year ago.

Sweeney made a good hire with Sturm, but his work is far from over.