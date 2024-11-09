Live updates: Linus Ullmark returns as Bruins host Senators

What to Know Linus Ullmark will make his first start against the Bruins since they traded him to the Senators back in June.

Saturday's matchup is the first of four Bruins-Senators games this season.

The Bruins have won three of their last four games after a 4-6-1 start to the campaign.

B's captain Brad Marchand has been red-hot offensively of late with five points (three goals, two assists) in his last five games, including the game-winning goal in OT vs. the Flames on Thursday.

BOSTON -- The Bruins earned a much-needed win over the Calgary Flames in overtime Thursday night. Can they capitalize on that momentum and begin a winning streak Saturday at TD Garden?

The Ottawa Senators are in town for an Atlantic Division clash featuring an old friend. Senators goalie Linus Ullmark will start in net against his former team. The Bruins traded Ullmark to the Senators back in June. Ullmark spent the previous three seasons in Boston and played very well, including a Vezina Trophy win in 2022-23.

Neither of these teams have started the season strong. The Bruins are 7-7-1, while the Senators come in at 6-7-0.

Which team will seize two points and take a much-needed step forward? Follow our live blog below for score updates, video highlights and analysis from Bruins-Senators at TD Garden.