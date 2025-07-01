Live updates: Bruins must bolster scoring depth on Day 1 of NHL free agency

What to Know The Bruins enter free agency with just under $13 million in salary cap space.

The Bruins' top needs in free agency are a top-six forward and a right-shot defenseman.

The salary cap for the 2025-26 season is $95.5 million -- a $7.5 million increase from last season.

Nikolaj Ehlers and Brock Boeser are the top forwards available.

NHL free agency has arrived, and it has the potential to produce some fireworks.

The market opens Tuesday at noon ET. That's when teams can start talking to and signing players from other teams who don't have contracts.

About two thirds of the league -- 23 of 32 teams -- has at least $10 million in salary cap space, per PuckPedia.

The Boston Bruins have around $12.74 million in cap space, even after signing a bunch of their own free agents over the last few days. The trade market is the best place for the Bruins to make major upgrades to their roster, but free agency could help them bolster their depth at key positions.

Check out our NHL free agency Day 1 live blog below for the latest signings, trades, rumors and Bruins news.