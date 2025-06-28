Live updates: Bruins make two picks in second round of 2025 NHL Draft

What to Know The Bruins own six picks on Day 2 of the draft, including two second-rounders

The Boston Bruins had a very successful first round of the 2025 NHL Draft on Friday when Boston College center James Hagens fell to them at the No. 7 pick.

They didn't hesitate and selected the Eagles star, who tallied 37 points (11 goals, 26 assists) in 37 games last season. Hagens significantly bolsters the talent and depth level at center in Boston's prospect pool.

But there is plenty more work to be done in the draft for B's general manager Don Sweeney. His teams own six picks entering Saturday afternoon's action, including two selections in the second round.

Follow Day 2 of the 2025 NHL Draft with our live blog below featuring complete analysis of every Boston Bruins pick.