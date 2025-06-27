Live updates: Bruins enter first round of 2025 NHL Draft with No. 7 pick

What to Know The Bruins own the No. 7 pick after finishing with one of the five-worst records in the 2024-25 season.

Boston has seven 2025 draft picks in total, including two in the second round.

Bruins GM Don Sweeney said Wednesday the team will take the "best player" available.

Boston's No. 1 roster need is center.

The first round of the 2025 NHL Draft has arrived, and the stakes couldn't be higher for the Boston Bruins.

The Original Six franchise owns the No. 7 overall pick Friday night -- it's first top-10 selection since 2011. It's a tremendous opportunity for the Bruins to add much-needed high-end talent to their prospect pool.

The Bruins' No. 1 roster need is a top-six center, and luckily for them, this draft class is loaded with top-tier players at that position. We might even see six or seven centers taken in the top 10 picks. Taking the best center available at No. 7 would be the smartest path for the B's to take.

We've also seen a few trades completed around the league Friday, and we could have plenty more action before the first round concludes.

Follow our NHL Draft live blog below for complete Bruins coverage and the latest rumors, trades and analysis: