Live updates: Bruins enter 2025 NHL Draft Lottery with fifth-best odds

What to Know The Bruins have the fifth-best odds (8.5 percent) of winning the draft lottery.

The last time the Bruins were in the draft lottery was 2016.

The Sharks, who won the 2024 draft lottery, have the best chance to win it this season (18.5 percent).

The two-best prospects in the 2025 NHL Draft class are Erie Otters (OHL) defenseman Matthew Schaefer and Saginaw Spirit (OHL) center Michael Misa.

The Boston Bruins didn't expect to find themselves in the 2025 NHL Draft lottery, but after a very disappointing season that saw them finish with the fifth-worst record in the league, Monday's event has become critical to the Original Six franchise's future.

The Bruins enter the lottery with a 8.5 percent chance to win the No. 1 overall pick. The worst-case scenario would be the Bruins falling to the No. 7 pick.

The last time the Bruins won the draft lottery was 1997. They ended up selecting future Hall of Fame center Joe Thornton about a month later.

Will the Bruins get lucky again?

Follow our draft lottery live blog below for the updated first-round pick order, live analysis, reaction, and much more.