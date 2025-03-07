B's trade Justin Brazeau to Wild, bring back Jakub Lauko: Report

The Boston Bruins remain active with the 2025 NHL trade deadline looming.

On Thursday night, Daily Faceoff's Frank Seravalli reported the B's sent forward Justin Brazeau to the Minnesota Wild in exchange for centers Jakub Lauko and Marat Khustnidinov. Lauko, who spent his first two NHL seasons in Boston, rejoins the B's after being traded to Minnesota in June 2024.

Brazeau notched 10 goals and 10 assists in 57 games for Boston this season. He debuted for the B's during the 2023-24 campaign, tallying five goals and two assists over his first 19 NHL games.

Lauko, 24, totaled three goals and three assists over 38 games with Minnesota. Khustnidinov, 22, had two goals and five assists in 57 games this season, his first full NHL campaign after debuting in 2023-24.

It's the Bruins' second noteworthy pre-deadline move. On Tuesday, they sent forward Trent Frederic to the Edmonton Oilers for a 2025 second-round draft pick (via the St. Louis Blues), a 2026 fourth-round pick and defenseman prospect Max Wanner.

Boston may not be done selling off key pieces. According to recent reports, captain Brad Marchand has been the subject of trade discussions.

The Bruins' latest trade came shortly after they fell to the Carolina Hurricanes in crushing fashion, 3-2. They are now 28-28-8 on the season.

The NHL trade deadline is set for Friday at 3 p.m. ET.