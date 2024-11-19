What Bruins fans should know about interim head coach Joe Sacco

The Boston Bruins fired head coach Jim Montgomery on Tuesday -- a move that felt inevitable after the team's lackluster 8-9-3 start to the 2024-25 NHL season.

Montgomery took over as head coach of the B's in July of 2022 and spent a little more than two seasons behind the bench, earning a 120-41-23 record in the regular season and a 9-11 record in the playoffs.

The Bruins have decided to replace Montgomery internally. Joe Sacco, who was promoted to associate coach before the season, will take over as the head coach on an interim basis. The 55-year-old Medford, Mass., native is in his 11th season on the Bruins staff. He was an assistant coach for Boston before his promotion to associate coach.

Sacco's first game in charge will be Thursday night when the B's host the Utah Hockey Club at TD Garden.

"I believe Joe Sacco has the coaching experience to bring the players and the team back to focusing on the consistent effort the NHL requires to have success," Bruins general manager Don Sweeney said in a press release. "We will continue to work to make the necessary adjustments to meet the standard and performance our supportive fans expect.”

In the same press release, Bruins president Cam Neely said, "Joe Sacco has a wealth of experience and knowledge of our roster and can help lead our team in the right direction. He has a strong understanding of our standards and expectations, and I trust he will do all he can to accomplish our organization’s goals this season.”

After the announcement, ESPN's Emily Kaplan wrote on X: "Interim Joe Sacco had other head coaching opportunities over last few years. Text from one of his former players: 'Joe is a great guy and coach. Probably the kick in the butt those guys needed'"

Bruins management was hesitant to fire Jim Montgomery, not wanting to let players off the hook for a poor start.

Montgomery’s reputation is an excellent X’s and O’s coach. He’ll get hired again.



Could Sacco become the permanent head coach and get rid of the interim tag at some point? Here's what TSN's Pierre LeBrun reported Tuesday:

Sacco has previous head coach experience with the Colorado Avalanche from 2009-10 through 2012-13. The Avalanche went 130-134-30 with one playoff appearance during his four seasons as head coach. Colorado had a 43-30-9 record during Sacco's first season in charge, and he was a Jack Adams Award finalist as a result.

Before joining the Bruins, Sacco was an assistant coach with the Buffalo Sabres in 2013-14.

Sacco also has held various coaching positions in the AHL, including two seasons as the Lake Erie Monsters head coach in 2007-08 and 2008-09.

Sacco also has experience as a player. He played college hockey at Boston University and appeared in 738 games at the NHL level between the Toronto Maple Leafs, Anaheim Ducks, New York Islanders, Washington Capitals and Philadelphia Flyers.

Sacco has a tough job ahead of him. The Bruins rank near the bottom of the league in many statistical categories, and their top players have largely underperformed throughout the season.