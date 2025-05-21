Swayman undefeated for Team USA at 2025 World Championship

The United States will play Finland in the quarterfinals of the 2025 IIHF World Championship in Sweden on Thursday, and one person playing a leading role for the Americans is Boston Bruins goalie Jeremy Swayman.

The 26-year-old netminder went 4-0-0 with a 1.97 GAA in four starts during the preliminary round, with his most recent appearance coming in a 5-2 victory over Czechia on Tuesday.

Swayman made 25 saves on 27 shots (.926 save percentage) in that matchup to help Team USA finish the preliminary round with a 5-1-0-1 record (17 points), good for second place in Group B behind Switzerland (19 points).

It's encouraging for the Bruins to see Swayman play well on the international stage, especially after he had a very disappointing 2024-25 NHL season during which he posted a career-worst .892 save percentage and a 3.12 GAA.

The United States has not won the IIHF World Championship since 1960.

Swayman likely will be in the mix for the United States Olympic team roster next February in Italy. He was one of the three goalies on Team USA's 4 Nations roster back in February, along with Connor Hellebuyck of the Winnipeg Jets and Jake Oettinger of the Dallas Stars.

Hellebuyck or Oettinger will probably be the starter for the Americans at the 2026 Winter Olympics, but there's still a lot of time between now and then.