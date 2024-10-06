What Bruins' salary cap picture looks like after Swayman contract

It took a long time, but the Boston Bruins and goaltender Jeremy Swayman were able to work out a contract worth $66 million over eight years, including a $8.25 million salary cap hit.

Swayman, who was the last remaining restricted free agent in the NHL, now is tied with New York Islanders netminder Ilya Sorokin with the fourth-largest goalie contract in the league based on total value and has the fifth-highest goalie contract based on annual average value.

There's no question Swayman deserved a massive raise from the $3.475 million he earned last season. He's one of the league's top 10 goalies and was the best player at his position through two rounds of the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs.

This contract does raise expectations for Swayman, but that is unlikely to faze him. He thrives off of pressure and criticism.

"The end goal is to win the Stanley Cup, and I believe this is the group that can do it and have shots at it many years," Swayman told reporters at a press conference Sunday. "Every year I'm a part of it, I'm going to make sure that's a reality."

So, what does this contract mean for the Bruins' salary cap situation?

Well, as of this writing, the Bruins have about $387,000 in cap space, per PuckPedia, with 23 players on the active roster (13 forwards, seven defensemen and three goalies). This assumes the Bruins waive goalie Jiri Patera or send him to the AHL's Providence Bruins. If goaltender Brandon Bussi is sent to Providence, the B's would have $1.16 million in cap space, per PuckPedia. However, Bussi would need to pass through waivers before being sent to Providence.

UPDATE: The Bruins placed Bussi and Patera on waivers Sunday, per The Athletic's Chris Johnston.

The Bruins can open up a little more cap space based on which players they choose to waive or send down to Providence over the next 24 hours or so. All 32 teams must submit their Opening Night rosters to the league by 5 p.m. ET on Monday.

Looking forward, the Bruins are projected to have around $18 million in cap space next offseason, per PuckPedia.

However, they have several important players in the final year of their contracts who will need new deals. That list includes left wing and captain Brad Marchand, center Trent Frederic and center Morgan Geekie. Bruins general manager Don Sweeney commented on these three players earlier this week.

"I have had a discussion with (Frederic's) camp, 100 percent," Sweeney said at a press conference last Monday. "You're 100 percent accurate. Morgan Geekie’s an RFA. I've had a discussion with his camp. Brad (Marchand), not to leave Brad out -- plenty of discussions with Brad's camp, you know, in terms of trying to find a landing spot there.

"So yeah, you know we are. We're as proactive as we possibly can be within the parameters of the league and CBA when we can talk to players.”

Forwards John Beecher and Mark Kastelic, as well as defenseman Mason Lohrei, will be restricted free agents next summer, too. Defenseman Parker Wotherspoon and Bussi will be eligible for unrestricted free agency next offseason. So the Bruins do have some work to do between now and next July.

The Bruins open the 2024-25 regular season Tuesday night in Florida against the Stanley Cup champion Panthers. Boston's home opener is Thursday versus the rival Montreal Canadiens at TD Garden.