James Hagens falling to No. 7 was best-case scenario for Bruins in NHL Draft

The Boston Bruins didn't have any luck in the NHL Draft Lottery last month when they landed the No. 7 pick, which was literally the worst possible outcome for the Original Six franchise.

Fortunately for the Bruins, they got some good luck in the first round of the 2025 NHL Draft on Friday night when Boston College star James Hagens fell to them at the No. 7 pick.

HAPPY GILMORE ANNOUNCED THE HAGENS PICK FOR THE BRUINS 🏌️‍♂️👊 pic.twitter.com/jAZkFi3kPn — B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) June 28, 2025

The 18-year-old center -- rated by many experts as the top prospect in the 2025 draft class before the 2024-25 season -- was too talented of a player for Boston to pass up.

"I wanted to be at a spot that wanted me the most, and I wanted to be at a good spot," Hagens told reporters on a Zoom call Friday. "I'm so lucky I ended up being a Boston Bruin. It's the best spot in the world and a dream come true for me. I'm just so excited right now."

Upgrading at center was something the Bruins had to achieve in this draft. They do not have a No. 1 center at the NHL level or anywhere in their prospect pool.

There were a couple highly rated centers on the board when Boston was on the clock, including Jake O'Brien and Roger McQueen. The B's chose Hagens, and it's hard to blame them. He has the elite offensive skill set to be a franchise center for a long time.

What kind of player are the Bruins getting?

"Someone who loves to compete," Hagens told Emily Kaplan during ESPN's draft broadcast. "Someone who's gonna put his blood, heart and soul on the line. I know how much pride the Bruins fans take in their game and their team. I've been to a ton of games this year, so I was able to see it first hand. I'm just so excited to be a Boston Bruin."

Hagens told reporters at the draft that he spoke to the Bruins quite a bit during the pre-draft process.

"I talked to them a lot," Hagens said. "My sister had a tournament in Boston, so I drove her up and was able to meet with one of the scouts there. I was in contact with them a lot, and obviously being close to them playing at Boston College. You have no idea where you're going to end up, but it's just pure excitement when you hear your name called and it's the Boston Bruins."

Hagens tallied 37 points (11 goals, 26 assists) in 37 games for the Eagles last season, earning a spot on the Hockey East All-Rookie Team. His offensive numbers were not as impressive as some of the other forwards drafted in the top 10, which might explain why he slid to No. 7, but he did play against stronger competition in college hockey.

He came up clutch in some high-pressure moments for BC, including an NCAA Tournament win over Bentley in March. He also scored in the gold medal game for the United States at the 2025 IIHF World Junior Championships, which the Americans won.

HAGENS TAKES THE LEAD FOR THE EAGLES WITH ONE MINUTE TO GO!!!!!#NCAAHockey x 🎥 ESPNU / @BC_MHockey pic.twitter.com/n5nMy2lieq — NCAA Ice Hockey (@NCAAIceHockey) March 28, 2025

Hagens is a fantastic playmaker. His passing, vision and hockey IQ are all off the charts. He's also an excellent skater and has an underrated shot. Frankly, he needs to shoot more at BC next season because he does have the ability to be a very good goal scorer.

The primary concern with Hagens is his lack of size at 5-foot-11. But that shouldn't prevent him from becoming a highly productive player in the NHL. He's listed at about 177 pounds, but he told reporters Friday night that he's now up to 190 pounds.

He has drawn comparisons to New Jersey Devils superstar center Jack Hughes because of their similar abilities and physical profile. Other experts have compared him to Toronto Maple Leafs winger William Nylander.

The Bruins didn't mess around with their first-round pick. They didn't overthink it. They didn't reach on a player ranked outside the top 10. They did the right thing and bolstered a position of weakness in their prospect pool by taking the player whose skill set best fits what the organization needs.

Boston's NHL roster has a severe lack of high-end talent, especially at center, and Hagens has the potential to be a cornerstone player for a long time.

And after falling outside the top five picks, Hagens should have a chip on his shoulder next season.

"I thought this year was really good," Hagens said. "You just got to go out there next year and prove everyone that passed on you wrong. I'm in a spot where I want to be. I want to be a Boston Bruin, and I'm really excited to get things going."