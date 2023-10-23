DeBrusk responds to being late to team meeting, not playing vs. Kings

Boston Bruins forward Jake DeBrusk was late to a team meeting and was a healthy scratch for Saturday night's game against the Los Angeles Kings as a result.

DeBrusk returned to the Bruins lineup for Sunday's matchup against the Ducks in Anaheim, and he picked up an assist on Matthew Poitras' game-winning goal in a 3-1 victory.

After the win, he met with the media and took accountability for his mistake.

“It was one of those things — we have high standards on this team,” DeBrusk told reporters in Anaheim. “We have a higher standard than people give credit for and I broke a team rule. I understand there are consequences with that and I own up to it completely. I let the guys down. I wanted to join them in LA (on Saturday) and having to watch really sucked. I felt it, and I just wanted to do anything I could to help the team out (Sunday) in any way. ... I’m proud to be a Bruin. I’m proud of the standards we have here and it is what it is. I don’t have a rebuttal or anything on it. That’s kind of all I’ll say on it, to be honest with you.”

🎥 Jake DeBrusk after the #NHLBruins win vs. ANA: "We have a high standard on this team...I broke a team rule and I understand that there's consequences with that. I own up to it completely. I let the guys down...I'm proud to be a Bruin and proud of the standards we have here." pic.twitter.com/cLhBbTufLR — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) October 23, 2023

Bruins head coach Jim Montgomery was happy with how DeBrusk responded to the situation.

"He handled it like a pro," Montgomery told reporters before Sunday's game.

Montgomery later added: "There's just a standard that we believe in here, and when that standard isn't met, there's repercussions. But yesterday's over with. It's a new day and we're moving forward."

DeBrusk is in the final year of his contract and able to become an unrestricted free agent next July. He entered this season with high expectations following a very good 2022-23 campaign. Unfortunately for DeBrusk, he's off to a slow start offensively with zero goals and one assist through four games. He's averaging a career-high 17:34 of ice time per game.