Eichel's fantastic two-way performance lifting Team USA at 4 Nations

BOSTON -- Jack Eichel is one of the best offensive centers in the NHL. The Vegas Golden Knights star is a true power forward who can score goals in bunches and consistently set up scoring chances for teammates with his playmaking skill and high hockey IQ.

While the North Chelmsford, Mass., native has made a strong impact offensively for the United States through two games at the NHL's new 4 Nations Face-Off tournament, some of his most significant contributions to Team USA's success have come defensively.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Boston sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

"In a tournament like this, it's important to have all your details every game and be as responsible as possible on the defensive side of the puck," Eichel said Monday after the Americans' morning skate at Boston University.

"It's the difference between winning and losing, right? When you get in games where every guy and every line produces and makes plays, I think it's important to have tight checking, and I think our whole team has done that. We want to continue to do that (Monday) against a good Swedish team."

Eichel picked up two assists in the United States' dominant 6-1 win over Finland last week. He also earned an assist on Jake Guentzel's tying goal in the first period of Saturday's showdown versus Canada in Montreal, a game in which Team USA won 3-1 to secure a spot in Thursday night's championship game at TD Garden.

Eichel getting on the scoresheet in international competition is nothing new for him. He now has 81 points (27 goals, 54 assists) in 78 games for Team USA in NHL or IIHF tournaments.

But against teams that are absolutely loaded with elite skill -- like Canada, for example -- your best players need to be just as effective defensively. Eichel has won an impressive 56 percent of his faceoffs through two round robin games. The United States also has outscored opponents 2-1 with a 34-24 advantage in shot attempts during Eichel's 5-on-5 ice time in the tournament.

When Eichel hops over the boards, the ice is consistently tilted in the United States' favor.

"That's something that when I got to Vegas I didn't quite realize -- how good he was defensively," American defenseman and Norwood, Mass., native Noah Hanifin said after Monday's morning skate.

"Everybody's always known how good he is offensively with the puck on his stick, but just his compete level, the way he can skate and backcheck, and limit other teams' top players -- it's huge to have in a tournament like this. He's brought that all tournament for our team. When the offensive chances are there, he'll contribute in that regard, but defensively he's rock solid for us."

If the United States is going to win the 4 Nations championship in Boston, they'll need another excellent two-way performance from Eichel. Judging by his play in this tournament and his Stanley Cup playoff career with the Golden Knights --including a 2024 Stanley Cup title -- the chances of Eichel stepping up to the challenge are pretty good.

"Without question it's been a huge part of our ability to have success," USA head coach Mike Sullivan said Monday morning when asked about Eichel's two-way skill set. "Both Jack and Auston (Matthews), I've been so impressed with their 200-foot games, in particular on the defensive side of the puck and how committed they are to playing defense.

"I think their offensive games stand out to everyone and speak for themselves -- their defensive games and all the subtleties and their commitment to playing away from the puck and down low in the defensive zone and some of the details associated with that -- I've been so impressed. I don't think there's any doubt that's one of the reasons why our group has been difficult to play against and stingy defensively.

"We've said from Day 1 that you can't score your way to championships. I don't care what championship you're seeking. You've gotta have the ability to be hard to play against and keep the puck out of your net. I think both of their respective games, they're just mature on both sides of the puck."