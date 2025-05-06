The Boston Bruins' search for a new head coach is ongoing, and the timeline could be impacted by how long certain teams last in the 2025 Stanley Cup playoffs.

General manager Don Sweeney was asked Monday at a press conference following the NHL Draft Lottery if any potential head coach candidates were still in the playoffs, to which he replied, "yes."

Sweeney also provided details on the types of interviews he has done so far.

With our All Access Daily newsletter, stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Boston sports teams! SIGN UP HERE SIGN UP HERE

“Have spoken to some coaches," Sweeney said. "Haven't done any in-person interviews yet, but we've narrowed a list down, and we're going to move forward with some Zoom interviews, and then in-person interviews, in a very short manner.”

What kind of feedback has Sweeney received in interviews with coaching candidates?

"We haven't got into the details of our roster," Sweeney said. "As I referenced, this is an exciting opportunity for coaches to be interviewing for this position, and that's the indication -- that they would be very excited about maybe being the head coach of the Boston Bruins. That's the first and foremost thing that's come across: happy to be part of the selection of being interviewed, and more fortunate they are.

"I think they're starting to gather information on the roster and the players that we have in place. And first question people ask in terms of how healthy we're going to be and the return to that full health so that players, that they expect impact (from) will be back to do what they do."

Sweeney also confirmed that Joe Sacco, who took over as interim head coach following the firing of Jim Montgomery back in November, remains in the mix. Bruins assistant coach Jay Leach is being considered, too.

"Joe would be part of the search. Jay Leach will be part of the search," Sweeney said. "So again, when I reference that we'll have a new head coach, it could easily be one of them. They're strong candidates, and they'll be in the candidate pool, as I referenced before, and along with some other really good, experienced level coaches and different levels that we're going to find the right guy.”

The Bruins are not the only team that has an open head coach position. The Chicago Blackhawks, Vancouver Canucks, Philadelphia Flyers, Anaheim Ducks and Seattle Kraken are among the teams that need a new bench boss.