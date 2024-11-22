Trending
WATCH: Kastelic trades punches with Bortuzzo in entertaining fights

These two players fought twice over the first two periods of Thursday's game in Boston

BOSTON -- It would appear that Boston Bruins forward Mark Kastelic and Utah Hockey Club defenseman Robert Bortuzzo are not the best of friends.

They fought twice through 40 minutes of Thursday night's game at TD Garden.

The first bout came in the opening period after Kastelic had thrown a few hits on his shift. Bortuzzo hopped over the boards and immediately challenged the B's center.

Round 2 between these two players was much more entertaining.

Kastelic got the best of Bortuzzo in the second period, landing several punches as they both fell to the ice.

The last time there were two fights featuring the same two players in one game was back in March of 2022, per Sportsnet.

Utah came into this game with 10 fighting majors, tied with the New Jersey Devils for the league lead. In fact, the Bruins and Utah rank No. 1 and No. 2, respectively, in penalty minutes.

The Bruins went into the second intermission with a 1-0 lead.

