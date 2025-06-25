Sweeney details what he's looking for with No. 7 pick in 2025 NHL Draft

The Boston Bruins desperately need a franchise center, and with the No. 7 pick in the first round of the 2025 NHL Draft, they have a tremendous opportunity to add a player of that caliber to their organization.

But it doesn't sound like the Bruins are locking themselves into just one position, assuming they keep the pick.

"We're taking the best player (available)," Bruins general manager Don Sweeney told reporters at his pre-draft press conference Wednesday afternoon.

The 2025 draft class is quite strong at center. It's possible that six or seven centers could go in the top 10 picks. Several of those top center prospects who could still be on the board when the Bruins pick at No. 7, including James Hagens, Jake O'Brien, Brady Martin and Roger McQueen, have top-six potential.

But if a top wing prospect like Porter Martone or Victor Eklund are available at No. 7, they would be worth consideration as well. Martone, in particular, could be a good fit with the Bruins given his goal-scoring ability and power forward play style.

Porter Martone boasts all of the intangibles to be an impact player at the next level, turning heads in his #NHLDraft year with a 37-goal, 98-point season as captain of the @OHLSteelheads 🎥 pic.twitter.com/HdFgk4TRya — Ontario Hockey League (@OHLHockey) June 23, 2025

What attributes is Sweeney looking for when determining which players to take throughout the draft?

"We're looking for the most impactful players," Sweeney said. "Impact can come (in the form of) competitiveness, it can come in hockey sense, it can come in skill, it can come in scoring. When you combine them all, you get the perfect storm.

"It's not a positional decision for us. Do we have areas that we would like to fortify if we have an opportunity to, depending on where the draft is deepest and you can choose between players who might be similarly positioned. But ultimately, we have to find the most competitive and skilled players that we possibly can."

The Bruins just need more high-end talent. They have one of the worst prospect pools in the league. A center would be ideal at No. 7, but hitting a home run with the pick -- regardless of that player's position -- is what's most important.