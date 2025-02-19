The Boston Bruins will be without defenseman Charlie McAvoy for the foreseeable future due to the upper-body injury he suffered during the 4 Nations Face-Off.

McAvoy was ruled out for Thursday's 4 Nations championship showdown vs. Canada. On Monday night, he was hospitalized after reportedly experiencing severe pain from an infection caused by the ailment.

According to Daily Faceoff's Frank Seravalli, the infection "required urgent medical attention to stabilize the infection and stop the spread with antibiotics, followed by a procedure to scrape it out and flush it clean." McAvoy's timetable to return to the Bruins is considered week-to-week as he waits for the area to heal. There is no long-term concern for McAvoy’s health, Seravalli adds.

McAvoy's absence is a major blow to the Bruins, who are fighting for a playoff spot with a 27-24-6 record. The 27-year-old has seven goals and 16 assists in 50 games while averaging a team-high 23:40 this season.

As for Team USA, coach Mike Sullivan said Tuesday that Vancouver Canucks captain Quinn Hughes would join the team as McAvoy's injury replacement. Seravalli reports that Hughes decided he would only fly to Boston if there was a real chance he could play Thursday night.

The championship matchup between Team USA and Canada is scheduled for an 8 p.m. ET puck drop at TD Garden.